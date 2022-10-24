Read full article on original website
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
No-show Joe: Biden leaves Trudeau, Canada hanging
Secretary of State Antony Blinken just made a two-day visit north, but still no sign of the president. There’s always 2023.
Column: 'It's getting worse.' The sad part of the Pelosi attack is it doesn't surprise us
While the motive of the attack on Paul Pelosi has yet to be determined, the suspect's social media profile is filled with right-wing disinformation that experts have warned can lead to violence
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 74-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said. Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the U.S....
As state laws target transgender children, families flee and become 'political refugees'
As states propose and pass laws targeting transgender youths and their parents, desperate families have uprooted their lives to flee to safer places.
Rainbow fentanyl: Are Tampa Bay trick-or-treaters at risk?
Recommendations that parents carefully check the candy in their children’s treat bags surface every Halloween. But some warnings this year have been starker than ever. The Drug Enforcement Agency on Sept. 1 announced that drug dealers are packaging and distributing the potentially lethal opioid, fentanyl, as multi-colored candy-sized pills. Officials described the move as “a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction among kids and young adults.”
