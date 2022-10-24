Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket seen across New Mexico skies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans all across the state saw a special light in the sky Thursday night. The light turned out to be SpaceX’s launching of Falcon 9 from Vanderberg Space Force Base on the central California coast. The Falcon 9 is the “world’s first orbital...
KRQE News 13
Fighting erupts at Cyprus migrant camp; 2 hurt, tents ablaze
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Fighting broke out Friday between two groups at a migrant camp in Cyprus, a melee that left two people injured, set 20 tents ablaze and forced scores of families to flee the facility, officials said. Riot police had to use tear gas to restore order...
The courage of Iran's citizens and physicians fills me with awe as a doctor and woman
Iran has seen 40+ days of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September. As a physician and woman, I applaud the courage on display as the fight for human rights continues.
KRQE News 13
Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes
NEW YORK (AP) — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist to 15 years in prison Thursday was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who first won their trust left them shattered and hopeful that justice might help them heal.
KRQE News 13
Jury discharged in Australian Parliament House rape trial
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government advisor charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room. Australian Capital Territory Chief...
KRQE News 13
UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy said 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005, and he called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.
KRQE News 13
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
Eminent domain could be applied for water project in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A project to improve the water supply in Gallup and the Navajo Nation has hit a big hiccup. It has to travel through private land and there’s a question of who owns it. Now, the government is going to federal court trying to apply eminent domain. It’s a few acres of land belonging […]
Rainbow fentanyl: Are Tampa Bay trick-or-treaters at risk?
Recommendations that parents carefully check the candy in their children’s treat bags surface every Halloween. But some warnings this year have been starker than ever. The Drug Enforcement Agency on Sept. 1 announced that drug dealers are packaging and distributing the potentially lethal opioid, fentanyl, as multi-colored candy-sized pills. Officials described the move as “a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction among kids and young adults.”
