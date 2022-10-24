ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler recognized with IBMA award

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
Sound engineer Steve Chandler works with a Pro Tools software program on a multitrack mixing console Oct. 15 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Chandler was awarded Sound Engineer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2022 IBMA Industry Awards in September. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

ROMP fans have seen Steve Chandler sitting behind the soundboard making sure acts like the Del McCoury Band and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers sound nothing short of exquisite for thousands of attendees.

In September, the Owensboro native and Nashville sound engineer was recognized for the work he’s had a passion for over 40 years when he was named Sound Engineer of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2022 IBMA Industry Awards.

