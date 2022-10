Tonia Durbin, of Utica, holds her granddaughter, Finnley Durbin, 15 months, while taking a ride on “Hank,” a horse at the petting zoo, on Sunday at Reid’s Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard. Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Clear skies and warm weather Sunday helped close the end of an era with the conclusion of Reid’s Orchard’s Apple Festival, which was held for the final time on the grounds.

A line of cars stretched out to the Wendell H. Ford Expressway, with visitors waiting in anticipation to make their way into the long-running event.