Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
ABC13 Houston
Houston plays Portland on 3-game road slide
Houston Rockets (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Rockets visit Portland. Portland went 11-41 in Western Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ABC13 Houston
Phoenix takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win
Houston Rockets (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Suns face Houston. Phoenix went 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged...
Hawks’ new guard combo looks to hand Bucks first loss
Two of the hottest teams in the NBA’s young season will meet for the first time when the Atlanta Hawks
Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
The star shortstop has made his love of Houston restaurants known, and a day after returning home from crushing the Yankees, he popped into Irma's restaurant in downtown.
ABC13 Houston
Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead
HOUSTON -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career resume is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters he...
ABC13 Houston
Houston's porous run defense faces test from Titans' Henry
HOUSTON -- - Ranked dead last in run defense, things are likely to get even worse for the one-win Houston Texans when they host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Josh Jacobs torched Houston (1-4-1) for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a...
World Series 2022: Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a twin and grew up a Phillies fan
He's not a chump, but you might see Minute Maid Park chomp in unison for him this World Series, which has taken on more significance for the Pennsylvania native.
ABC13 Houston
Houston Texans release starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill
The Houston Texans released starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who asked for a release after seeing his playing time reduced in the Texans' 38-20 loss to Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. Grugier-Hill started six games for the Texans in 2022 and was fourth on...
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup is guaranteed to snap a streak closely tied to each team
It's crazy to think that if it wasn't for the MLB lockout, the memory of these two teams playing each other would be distant - six months distant.
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander to start Game 1 of World Series 2022
Houston, your starting pitcher for Game 1 has been announced! Give it up for Justin Verlander!
Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators will renew their rivalry in the latest edition of the "World's Largest Cocktail Party."
Sports Illustrated analysts make their picks for Florida vs Georgia
Sports Illustrated has released their predictions for Week 9 of the college football season, with the panel of analysts unanimously predicting Georgia to beat Florida in the latest edition of their historic rivalry. Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson, Pat Forde, Molly Geary, and John Garcia have more faith in the Bulldogs...
Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 8
The 2022 season has been one heck of a ride for the Carolina Panthers, and we’re not even halfway in yet! So, buckle up for what’s sure to be another intriguing weekend—as they travel down south in Week 8 to take on the Atlanta Falcons for a shot at the top.
