Houston, TX

Houston plays Portland on 3-game road slide

Houston Rockets (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Rockets visit Portland. Portland went 11-41 in Western Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season....
Phoenix takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Suns face Houston. Phoenix went 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged...
Astros' Justin Verlander takes blame after blowing Game 1 lead

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander remains well on his way to Cooperstown. But somewhat surprisingly, still missing from his distinguished 17-year career resume is a World Series victory. Verlander cruised through the first three innings of Game 1 of the World Series, retiring the first 10 batters he...
Houston's porous run defense faces test from Titans' Henry

HOUSTON -- - Ranked dead last in run defense, things are likely to get even worse for the one-win Houston Texans when they host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Josh Jacobs torched Houston (1-4-1) for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a...
Houston Texans release starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Houston Texans released starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who asked for a release after seeing his playing time reduced in the Texans' 38-20 loss to Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. Grugier-Hill started six games for the Texans in 2022 and was fourth on...
