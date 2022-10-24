Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Housing Committee Reviews Rent Increase Protection Bill
The Montgomery County Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee reviewed a bill on Monday, Oct. 24 that could limit rent increases of more than 4.4% for six months. If enacted, Expedited Bill 22-22, would stall rent increases of over 4.4% for up to nine months. A clause in the...
mymcmedia.org
Early Voting Begins Thursday at 14 Voting Centers
Montgomery County voters can cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election at 14 early voting centers Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. The hours of operation for each early voting center is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any registered voter may cast a ballot at any one of...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Gallery Opening Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Lynchings in Montgomery County
A new exhibition at the Kramer Gallery in Silver Spring starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. will look to raise awareness of lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the 1880s. The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County will showcase original artwork from seven artists in their “Certain Party or...
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
mymcmedia.org
Elrich Nominates New County Health Officer
Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated to be the next Montgomery County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich announced the nomination Wednesday. Davis, a county native and Quince Orchard High School graduate, works as a family physician. Most recently she served as s vice president of health equity for Bethesda-based Aledade.
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
mymcmedia.org
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday
Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
mymcmedia.org
Police Officer Cleared in Connection with Fatal Traffic Pursuit
Charges will not be filed against a Montgomery County officer who pursued a driver Feb. 26. During Officer Antonio Copeland’s pursuit, driver Noraly Paz Chavez crashed her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, stating, “the actions of the...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Residential Burglary, Theft in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a residential burglary and theft that took place on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a call reporting the burglary on Deerfield Ave. According to police, an unknown male suspect entered the residence and stole items, credit cards and cash....
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
mymcmedia.org
Council Appoints Temporary Planning Board
The Montgomery County Council voted Thursday to appoint a temporary Planning Board. The five members are Jeffrey Zyontz (chair), Amy Presley (vice chair), Cherri Branson, David Hill and Roberto Pinero. On Tuesday, the council interviewed 11 finalists after the entire board resigned this month after controversy. Council President Gabe Albornoz...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
mymcmedia.org
Fairland Bike Park to Open Saturday
Fairland Recreation Park will open a new area for biking, called The Pit, on Saturday, according to Montgomery Parks. The division of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will host a ribbon cutting ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Montgomery Parks invites residents to bring their own bike or borrow one from the county to try out the new mountain bike skills park, which includes rollers, kicker ramps, wall rides, drops and skinnies.
mymcmedia.org
Council Approves Zoning Changes to Expand 5G Wireless Service
The Montgomery County Council approved zoning changes on Oct. 25 to expand 5G wireless service to new areas in an effort to bring internet access to more residents. This Zoning Text Amendment changes the current ordinance from 60 feet to 30 feet for an antenna for next-generation wireless infrastructure in hopes of reducing visibility and noticeability of antennas, according to a county council press release.
mymcmedia.org
Suspects Breaks Glass, Robs Maple Market in Takoma Park
Maple Market in Takoma Park was broken into early Wednesday morning, according to Takoma Park Police. At about 12:30 a.m., a witness reported seeing a male wearing a gray top and jeans break into the front entrance glass of the store in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue. Surveillance video showed the suspect using an object to break the glass, police said.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
Police investigate late-night shooting at Tandoori Nights Bar and Grill in Prince William County
An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
Comments / 0