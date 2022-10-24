ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Housing Committee Reviews Rent Increase Protection Bill

The Montgomery County Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee reviewed a bill on Monday, Oct. 24 that could limit rent increases of more than 4.4% for six months. If enacted, Expedited Bill 22-22, would stall rent increases of over 4.4% for up to nine months. A clause in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Early Voting Begins Thursday at 14 Voting Centers

Montgomery County voters can cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election at 14 early voting centers Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. The hours of operation for each early voting center is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any registered voter may cast a ballot at any one of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Elrich Nominates New County Health Officer

Dr. Kisha Davis has been nominated to be the next Montgomery County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich announced the nomination Wednesday. Davis, a county native and Quince Orchard High School graduate, works as a family physician. Most recently she served as s vice president of health equity for Bethesda-based Aledade.
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday

Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police Officer Cleared in Connection with Fatal Traffic Pursuit

Charges will not be filed against a Montgomery County officer who pursued a driver Feb. 26. During Officer Antonio Copeland’s pursuit, driver Noraly Paz Chavez crashed her car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, stating, “the actions of the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Police Investigate Residential Burglary, Theft in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating a residential burglary and theft that took place on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a call reporting the burglary on Deerfield Ave. According to police, an unknown male suspect entered the residence and stole items, credit cards and cash....
SILVER SPRING, MD
Council Appoints Temporary Planning Board

The Montgomery County Council voted Thursday to appoint a temporary Planning Board. The five members are Jeffrey Zyontz (chair), Amy Presley (vice chair), Cherri Branson, David Hill and Roberto Pinero. On Tuesday, the council interviewed 11 finalists after the entire board resigned this month after controversy. Council President Gabe Albornoz...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairland Bike Park to Open Saturday

Fairland Recreation Park will open a new area for biking, called The Pit, on Saturday, according to Montgomery Parks. The division of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will host a ribbon cutting ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Montgomery Parks invites residents to bring their own bike or borrow one from the county to try out the new mountain bike skills park, which includes rollers, kicker ramps, wall rides, drops and skinnies.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Council Approves Zoning Changes to Expand 5G Wireless Service

The Montgomery County Council approved zoning changes on Oct. 25 to expand 5G wireless service to new areas in an effort to bring internet access to more residents. This Zoning Text Amendment changes the current ordinance from 60 feet to 30 feet for an antenna for next-generation wireless infrastructure in hopes of reducing visibility and noticeability of antennas, according to a county council press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Suspects Breaks Glass, Robs Maple Market in Takoma Park

Maple Market in Takoma Park was broken into early Wednesday morning, according to Takoma Park Police. At about 12:30 a.m., a witness reported seeing a male wearing a gray top and jeans break into the front entrance glass of the store in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue. Surveillance video showed the suspect using an object to break the glass, police said.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

