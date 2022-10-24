Fairland Recreation Park will open a new area for biking, called The Pit, on Saturday, according to Montgomery Parks. The division of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will host a ribbon cutting ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Montgomery Parks invites residents to bring their own bike or borrow one from the county to try out the new mountain bike skills park, which includes rollers, kicker ramps, wall rides, drops and skinnies.

BURTONSVILLE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO