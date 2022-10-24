Effective: 2022-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In North Carolina, the Atlantic side of Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 AM 4.6 1.7 1.2 4 NONE 30/12 AM 3.7 0.8 1.1 3 NONE 30/01 PM 4.2 1.3 0.9 2-3 NONE 31/01 AM 3.3 0.4 0.8 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.7 0.8 0.6 1 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/12 PM 4.5 1.8 1.5 1-3 MINOR 30/01 AM 3.7 1.0 1.5 1-2 NONE 30/01 PM 3.9 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 31/01 AM 3.0 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.4 0.7 0.7 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 PM 3.0 1.0 1.0 3 MINOR 30/02 AM 2.5 0.5 1.0 2 NONE 30/03 PM 2.8 0.8 0.8 2 NONE 31/03 AM 2.2 0.2 0.7 1 NONE 31/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/12 PM 4.4 1.4 1.0 2-3 NONE 30/12 AM 3.6 0.6 1.1 2 NONE 30/01 PM 4.1 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 31/01 AM 3.2 0.2 0.8 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.7 0.7 0.6 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/12 PM 7.3 2.7 1.0 1 MINOR 30/12 AM 5.4 0.8 1.1 1 NONE 30/01 PM 6.9 2.3 0.9 1 NONE 31/01 AM 4.7 0.1 0.7 1 NONE 31/02 PM 6.3 1.7 0.6 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 AM 5.5 1.8 1.1 1 MINOR 29/11 PM 4.5 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 30/12 PM 5.2 1.5 1.0 1 NONE 31/12 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 31/01 PM 4.7 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 01/01 AM 3.5 -0.2 0.5 1 NONE

