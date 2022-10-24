Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 02:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are occurring. Isolated wind gusts approaching 85 mph in wind prone areas along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT INTERSTATE 15 NEAR MONIDA PASS At 533 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located north of Spencer to Monida Pass. Locations impacted include Monida Pass and Humphrey. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 15:52:00 Expires: 2022-10-28 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 18:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING Precipitation rates continue to diminish and any additional snow accumulation will remain light.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 16:02:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-26 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Until 7 PM SST * At 400 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall over the islands. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 402 AOAULI ASO LULU OKETOPA 26 2022 UA FAAAUAU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu Manua * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 400 PM, sa ripotia mai i le Ofisa o le Tau i Tafuna timuga mamafa i luga o le atunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED
Frost Advisory issued for Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility on area roads, ranging from good visibility to dense fog over short distances.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 16:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST SUNDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. There is a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM ChST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large, long period north swell continues to create hazardous surf and dangerous rip currents along north- facing reefs. Surf is expected to subside below hazadous levels, between 7 and 9 feet Sunday evening.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In North Carolina, the Atlantic side of Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 AM 4.6 1.7 1.2 4 NONE 30/12 AM 3.7 0.8 1.1 3 NONE 30/01 PM 4.2 1.3 0.9 2-3 NONE 31/01 AM 3.3 0.4 0.8 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.7 0.8 0.6 1 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/12 PM 4.5 1.8 1.5 1-3 MINOR 30/01 AM 3.7 1.0 1.5 1-2 NONE 30/01 PM 3.9 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 31/01 AM 3.0 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.4 0.7 0.7 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 PM 3.0 1.0 1.0 3 MINOR 30/02 AM 2.5 0.5 1.0 2 NONE 30/03 PM 2.8 0.8 0.8 2 NONE 31/03 AM 2.2 0.2 0.7 1 NONE 31/04 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/12 PM 4.4 1.4 1.0 2-3 NONE 30/12 AM 3.6 0.6 1.1 2 NONE 30/01 PM 4.1 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 31/01 AM 3.2 0.2 0.8 1 NONE 31/02 PM 3.7 0.7 0.6 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/12 PM 7.3 2.7 1.0 1 MINOR 30/12 AM 5.4 0.8 1.1 1 NONE 30/01 PM 6.9 2.3 0.9 1 NONE 31/01 AM 4.7 0.1 0.7 1 NONE 31/02 PM 6.3 1.7 0.6 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 AM 5.5 1.8 1.1 1 MINOR 29/11 PM 4.5 0.8 1.3 1 NONE 30/12 PM 5.2 1.5 1.0 1 NONE 31/12 AM 4.0 0.3 0.9 1 NONE 31/01 PM 4.7 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 01/01 AM 3.5 -0.2 0.5 1 NONE
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Passaic FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic and Western Bergen Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT Counties. In Massachusetts, Northern Bristol MA and Western Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Northwest Providence RI and Western Kent RI Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Rockland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic and Western Bergen Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu; West Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes through 845 PM CDT At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Orange, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
