Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Infant found dead in January was murdered, D.C. police say
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A baby found dead on January 21st was murdered, D.C. Metro Police investigators revealed today after a 9-month-long investigation. Police found the baby in a unit on 61st Street in northeast D.C. According to a police report, at approximately 9:27 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious child. “Upon arrival, the members located an infant female victim who was unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was The post Infant found dead in January was murdered, D.C. police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunfire broke out in Northwest, D.C. on Monday evening, leaving two young men, and one juvenile male injured. The shooting took place on the 100 Block of Kennedy Street, near 1st Street shortly after 6 pm. The shooting happened outside a daycare center, injuring one child in the crossfire. When D.C. Metro Police arrived, they discovered two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital. A 4-year-old boy was discovered at a children’s hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot at a daycare center at the scene of the The post 4-year-old among three shot outside D.C. daycare center appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shots rang out late Monday afternoon in Northwest D.C. leaving a 13-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. This incident took place on the 2000 Block of 5th Street shortly before 6 pm. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of gunshots fired. When they arrived, they discovered the juvenile male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital. The victim is expected to survive. Detectives are asking for help identifying a vehicle of interest possibly related to the shooting. A nearby surveillance camera captured the vehicle of interest. Police describe it as possibly The post 13-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park
SEVERNA PARK, MD – Police are investigating multiple complaints of a suspicious man attempting to lure children into his car in Severna Park. According to police, on Thursday, “A concerned parent reported that a suspicious subject driving a silver sedan was attempting to approach minors before and after school in the local communities (Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks.)” Police said the parent is a part of an online community group who has reported that the same suspected male has attempted to lure students to his vehicle. Anne Arundel County Police Department Detectives identified the suspect as a black male, The post Parents say luring suspect strikes in Severna Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
29-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old was shot in the left leg yesterday afternoon in Southeast, Baltimore. Baltimore Police received a call of a possible shooting shortly after 4:30 pm. When they arrived at the 100 Block of Anne Street, police discovered the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was brought to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police have not been able to determine exactly where the victim was shot at this time. Detectives also said that the victim was not shot on Anne Street. If you have any information The post 29-Year-Old Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot after armed standoff with police in Bel Air
BEL AIR, MD – A 41-year-old man was shot after barricading himself for more than two hours armed with a handgun. Police arrived on the 1400 block of Shirley Avenue at around 2:06 pm after receiving a call about an individual inside a residence experiencing a health crisis. The 911 caller said the man was acting erratic and suffering from delusions. He was also found to have several guns inside the home. At 4:33 pm, William Lee Hawkins emerged from the home after deputies heard multiple gunshots from inside. Hawkins failed to comply with the police and was shot as The post Man shot after armed standoff with police in Bel Air appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot To Death In Southern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An man was shot to death early this morning in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3300 Block of Annapolis Road. At 3:29 the Baltimore Police Department received a call about an unresponsive man. When police arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced on the scene. His name had not been released at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot To Death In Southern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver survives serious crash on Wootton Parkway overnight
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Rockville City Police Department reported two people were rushed to the hospital and one with serious injuries after a crash in the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway Wednesday night. At around 9:30 PM, the crash occurred near the area of Tower Oaks. The southbound lanes were closed while the investigation and cleanup were conducted. Police did not say what caused the crash. The post Driver survives serious crash on Wootton Parkway overnight appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck on Scooter
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Major Crash Unit of the DC Metro Police Department is investigating an accident that took place at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and P Street in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on Thursday evening. At 7:31 pm, an adult male who was operating a stand-up scooter was struck by a white Mazda CX-5 SUV. The driver of the Mazda left the scene. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition. Police are asking for help identifying the vehicle and the driver of the Mazda. A nearby The post D.C. Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck on Scooter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Three teens robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road late Monday night. According to police, one white male teenager and two black male teenagers approached the man and pointed a taser at him. A second suspect implied he was armed with a gun. The teens robbed the man and fled. Police said the victim was not injured in the incident. The post Teens used taser to rob man in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville
by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bobbie Sue Hodge convicted of four counts of murder, arson in deadly 2019 fire
Edgewood, MD – A 63-year-old woman is facing multiple life sentences in prison after a jury convicted her of four counts of felony murder and one count of first-degree arson for a fire she set at a home, killing four people. Bobbie Sue Hodge of Edgewood is facing a maximum penalty of four life sentences plus sixty years in prison at her sentencing hearing. On May 9, 2019, police officers and firefighters from Harford County responded to a fire at 1862 Simons Court to find a dwelling fully engulfed in fire. A third-floor occupant of the dwelling, Ernest Lee, called The post Bobbie Sue Hodge convicted of four counts of murder, arson in deadly 2019 fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing from Middle River area
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old was reported missing from the Middle River area this week and today, the Baltimore County Police Department issued a missing person alert. 18-year-old Heaven Simons (5’2 150lbs) was last seen in the Middle River area, with unknown clothing description at this time. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Teen reported missing from Middle River area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville
by Montgomery County Department of Police Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Spencerville. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Ashley Nicole Hernandez was last seen leaving her residence in the 2300 block of Spencerville Rd. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, a blue North Face sweater with a bear on it, black pants and black Adidas shoes. Police and family are concerned The post Amber Alert: Missing 14-year-old reported in Spencerville appeared first on Shore News Network.
