Read full article on original website
Related
KRON4
18 best pirate costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s almost Halloween. You’re rapidly running out of time to find the costumes you need for your parties or trick-or-treating. If you can’t stand making your own, a great option is a pirate costume. Because of pirate costumes’ enduring popularity, there are plenty of designs to choose from. Plus, there is a pirate costume out there for every age and body type. You don’t have to spend the big bucks to get a solid pirate costume either, but if you want to splurge, you can get a costume you can wear year after year.
I'm a professional pumpkin carver whose creations resemble celebrities, famous artwork, and characters like Paddington. They take up to 20 hours to make and can costs thousands.
Marc Evan's pumpkins have been displayed in The Museum of Modern Art and Yankee Stadium. He and his friend got their start at farmers markets.
Comments / 0