KDRV
Tiger charged for Medford police armed standoff, also faces fugitive warrant
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are identifying a man today involved in a police standoff as related criminal charges start his case file in Jackson County. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says the suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident is 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is booked in the...
KTVL
Authorities searching for individual who hit runner during Rogue Marathon
CENTRAL POINT — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for information about a felony hit and run that happened at 9:50 a.m. Oct. 15 during the Stagecoach 5k/10k on Hanley Road in Central Point. A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side...
KDRV
Josephine County animal neglect and marijuana suspect ordered no contact
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Court records this week show a Josephine County animal neglect suspect has conditional release from jail today. Joseph Larue faces 37 counts of various criminal charges involving animal neglect and illicit marijuana. He and his co-suspect Danielle Larue have hearings set Monday in the case. The...
KTVL
Investigation into death of Southern Oregon wildland firefighter nears completion
SOUTHERN OREGON — An investigation into the death of the Talent wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Rum Creek fire in Josephine County showed that a tree inside the fire’s perimeter fell on him, ultimately killing him. Logan Taylor died on Aug. 16. The 25-year-old was a...
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
KTVL
Donate your pumpkins to local farms after the holiday
PHOENIX — Farms with livestock across Southern Oregon are asking residents who have extra unused pumpkins to donate them so they can have extra food this winter. “The animals absolutely love pumpkins; they're nutritionally valuable and the thing that we like about pumpkins is they last for a really long time, so we can feed them out for months to come,” said Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.
KTVL
Elk poached just off Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, troopers seek suspects
State troopers are asking for help finding whoever shot and killed two elk – a bull and a cow – within 100 yards of Interstate 5 in southern Oregon. Reports came in on Tuesday, Oct. 25 of two elk being shot about 100 yards from the freeway near milepost 84, which is by Glendale.
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
kptv.com
Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle. According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
KTVL
Southern Oregon, northern California no exception to national decline in test scores
Southern Oregon — The National Report Card is out, and schools across the country are failing to make the grade. According to a national assessment, fourth and eighth-graders fell behind in reading and had the largest-ever decline in math over the past three years, showing the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s children.
