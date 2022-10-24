ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 12

Related
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Donate your pumpkins to local farms after the holiday

PHOENIX — Farms with livestock across Southern Oregon are asking residents who have extra unused pumpkins to donate them so they can have extra food this winter. “The animals absolutely love pumpkins; they're nutritionally valuable and the thing that we like about pumpkins is they last for a really long time, so we can feed them out for months to come,” said Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.
PHOENIX, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
WINCHESTER BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL

A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy