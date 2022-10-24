Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Katy Perry Addresses Her Eye Twitch Moment That Went Viral on TikTok
Earlier this week, fans of Katy Perry expressed concerns for the star after she was captured in a bizarre moment with her eye twitching on stage, appearing to “malfunction.” The musician took to Instagram to respond to the clip, which went viral across social media. The footage was...
Hypebae
Julia Fox Is the New Face of KNWLS
KNWLS just announced that actress, model and fashion icon Julia Fox is the new face of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Precious” collection. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating with Julia and watching her transform in front of Elizaveta’s lens was thrilling and a perfect combination of fierceness – she exudes power and resilience which is the energy we strive for with every collection. Spending time together, we realized how much we have in common, both feeling that we’ve had a lot to overcome in our respective fields. This shoot gave us the chance to come together and create something meaningful, which we’ll always remember,” share Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, KNWLS founders, in the exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Christina Aguilera Gets Dirrty and Recreates Iconic Look From Her 'Stripped' Era
Christina Aguilera took to social media to recreate one of her iconic looks from her Stripped era, which took place 20 years ago. “Where my fighters at?” she captioned the video post, referencing her fandom, who got their name from the track of the same title. In the clip, Xtina is rocking her signature blonde and black hair while her classic track “Dirrty” plays.
Hypebae
The Kardashian-Jenner Clan and Judith Leiber Drop Holiday Handbag Collection
Luxury brand Judith Leiber has teamed up with the most famous holiday lovers, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, unveiling a special handbag collaboration. As we’ve been watching the loving family’s lavish Christmas and New Year’s festivities for years, we know they are the de facto celebrity experts on all things merry.
Hypebae
Lili Reinhart Says She Won't Be Invited Back to the Met Gala Because of Her Kim Kardashian Comments
Lili Reinhart doesn’t believe she will be invited to the Met Gala from now on after calling out Kim Kardashian. If you don’t recall, the Riverdale actor made comments pertaining to Kardashian’s controversial Marilyn Monroe dress, which required her to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order for it to be able to fit.
Hypebae
The Best Celebrity Halloween Glam of 2022 — So Far
Outside of red carpet season, beauty lovers depend on celebrities to pull through hair and makeup looks ahead of Halloween for inspiration. For 2022, the holiday starts on a Monday, but many will be celebrating over the weekend and for A-listers, many of them have already taken to social media to share their first takes.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian’s Bombshell Updo Serves Y2K Bridal Elegance
Khloé Kardashian is one of the hair chameleon’s beauty enthusiasts take inspiration from. Whether she’s sporting expensive brunette tresses or a chic bob, she will turn a look — and her latest bombshell updo is no exception. Styled by her resident go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, the...
Hypebae
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Officially Announce They "Finalized" Their Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially called it quits. The former couple each took to social media to announce the news of their split. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady shared on his Instagram story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”
Hypebae
Megan Fox Is in Rare Form With Flaming Copper Red Hair Update
Megan Fox has updated her hair color again, leaving us too stunned to speak. The hair goddess has updated her tresses just in time for Halloween to a flaming copper red. Dimitris Giannetos, Fox’s go-to hairstylist, concocted this transformative shade for the star. Giannetos is behind some of the most iconic looks from Fox this year, from her sweet bubblegum pink hair over the summer and other influential trend moments that we’re sure will transcend into the cooler months. Fox’s copper red shade is a mix of spiced ginger orange and cinnamon, making it the total “It” girl dye job.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Reveals What's Led Her to Depression
Selena Gomez has opened up about her mental health ahead of the premiere of her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me. The singer-slash-actor admitted that her decisions have led her to struggle mentally. “I think my past and my mistakes is what drives me into depression,” she recently told Vanity...
Hypebae
Here's a Preview of Ariana Grande in Her Role as Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ Film
Ariana Grande ditched her dark locks and went blonde for her role as Glinda in the Wicked. The singer-slash-actor uploaded a photo of the transformation. “New earrings,” she captioned the new pic without stating the obvious. Grande was first cast in the forthcoming film in November 2021. Since then,...
Hypebae
Yungblud Updated Avril Lavigne With an Angled Bob Haircut
When it comes to hair trends, Avril Lavigne has never been the one to leave us inspiration-less. The Y2K gem has always experimented with punk/emo makeup and hair looks — but cutting her hair into a bob? We never thought we’d see it. Posted to Lavigne’s Instagram is...
Hypebae
Evan Peters Wants to Act in a Romcom, According to Ryan Murphy
Evan Peters is ready to take a break from portraying sinister characters. The actor really wants to play someone normal, preferably in a romantic comedy, according to Ryan Murphy, co-creator of American Horror Story and Netflix‘s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, both of which Peters has starred in. During...
Hypebae
BTS Member Jin Serves ARMYs With Solo Track, "The Astronaut"
Following teasers throughout the month, BTS member Jin has finally released his new solo track titled “The Astronaut.”. Jin — real name Kim Seok-jin — is the latest member from the global K-pop group to embark on a solo journey, ever since HYBE Corporation announced that the septet will be going on an indefinite hiatus as the group prepares to enlist in the South Korean army. The 29-year-old, who is the oldest member of the team, will be the first member to join the military after all promotional projects for his solo track have ended.
Hypebae
Are You Wintercoating When You Should Be Cobwebbing?
Dating apps have become the hub for the latest on dating trends and according to them, it’s time to pick your poison: wintercoating or cobwebbing. In lew of cuffing season, you’re probably battling which approach you’d like to lock in: get cuddly and cozy for the winter or ride solo. If you’re ready to find your beau, keep reading.
Hypebae
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Twinning at the Premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are serving fans with another iconic couple moment — the two arrived on the red carpet of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in matching fits. Just a few days ahead of the release of “Lift Me Up,” the Fenty founder’s single for the movie,...
Hypebae
This Stay-at-Home Girlfriend's "Day in My Life" TikTok Is Giving Soft Life Hell
This week on Twitter, users discovered the stay-at-home girlfriend side of TikTok. Like many TikTok users, KendelKay, shared a harmless video disclosing her “day in my life as a stay-at-home girlfriend.” The video followed her as she visited her folks in San Diego. She did the usual home life duties from morning pilates to laundry and of course, tending to her partner. To some, her life appears to be a dream. I mean, the woman literally has enough free time for butterfly sightings and arranging beautiful bouquets.
Twitter could split into strands allowing users to stage rows, Elon Musk says
The billionaire owner suggests the platform could have different video game-style modes, including a ‘player versus player’
Hypebae
Need a Last Minute Halloween Glam Look? Try TikTok’s "Vampire Lips"
Halloween is quickly approaching and those who are still costumeless may be in a state of stress. The easiest way out is to create a look from pieces you have at home or wear an all-black ensemble. If you need a way to spruce up the look, TikTok has you covered with a viral makeup trend that will turn heads: Vampire Lips.
Hypebae
Emma Chamberlain-Approved Brand Ian Charms Opens Store in Rockefeller Center
Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Ian Charms is making its way to the East Coast as the celebrity loved brand is opening its doors in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Worn by the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Pete Davidson, Dua Lipa and Madison Beer, the female-owned brand is known for its nostalgic and playful designs. What initially started as a side hustle, led to a full blown creative endeavor as Sahakian has channeled her own obsession with pop culture through her craft, Sahakian has created charms inspired by icons like Kris Jenner, Robert Pattinson, Judge Judy and Lil Nas X. The store’s aesthetic speaks to founder Lisa Sahakian’s love for all things Y2K as mirrors a teenage girl’s bedroom, featuring busts of Biggie Smalls and tactile goopy mirrors.
