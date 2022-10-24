ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
NBC New York

Amazon Shares Fall 7% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Forecast

Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday, at one point reaching their lowest since April 2020. Amazon gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter revenue also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged 7% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter...
NBC New York

Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates

Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
NBC New York

Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
NBC New York

South Korea's Economy Ekes Out a Small Growth, Backed by ‘Revenge Spending'

The nation's gross domestic product rose 0.3% for the July-September period, according to Bank of Korea data — the slowest quarterly growth that it has seen in a year. It grew by 0.7% in the previous quarter. South Korea's third quarter GDP report showed growth was backed mostly by...
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Rise as Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge and Wage Costs Match Forecasts

Treasury yields climbed on Friday as both the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation and an employment cost index for September pretty much matched forecasts, signaling nothing to derail the central bank from imposing another three quarters percentage point rate hike on the economy at a policy meeting next week.
NBC New York

Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans

The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
NBC New York

‘Unite Or Die': The UK's New Prime Minister Scrambles to Save the Conservative Party

The U.K.'s Rishi Sunak faces the challenging task of uniting his deeply divided Conservative Party if he is to succeed in his new role as prime minister. The party has grown increasingly fractured since the 2016 Brexit vote, but it stared into the precipice of oblivion in recent weeks after Liz Truss' mini-budget led to a plummet in opinion polls.
NBC New York

U.S. GDP Accelerated at 2.6% Pace in Q3, Better Than Expected as Growth Turns Positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
NBC New York

McDonald's Earnings Beat as Customers Return Despite Higher Prices

McDonald's topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings and revenue. Worldwide, the company's same-store sales climbed 9.5%, beating StreetAccount estimates of 5.8% growth. In the U.S., McDonald's said customer traffic is growing, bucking a trend seen by other chains that have also raised their prices. McDonald's on Thursday said...
NBC New York

Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC New York

Southwest Says Travel Demand Still Strong, Warns Boeing Delays Could Continue Into 2024

Southwest says travel demand remains strong, despite higher fares. But aircraft shortages are limiting growth. Boeing reduced its delivery outlook for 737 Max planes this year as labor and parts shortages continue. Southwest Airlines on Thursday joined other airlines in forecasting that strong travel demand will continue but warned that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy