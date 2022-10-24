ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

One person injured after vehicles crashes into Bob's Diner in Castle Shannon

 5 days ago

One person injured after vehicle crashes into Bob's Diner in Castle Shannon 00:14

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) -- A car smashed into Bob's Diner in Castle Shannon on Sunday evening.

Crews were seen covering up the damage at the scene along Grove Road.

One person was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

