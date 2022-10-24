Read full article on original website
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
WEAU-TV 13
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
WSAW
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in Langlade County lake
A Sheboygan man reported missing nearly one month ago has been found dead in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake, according to Langlade County Sheriff’s officials. Adam Krause, 58, was last seen Sept. 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. His empty boat was discovered the next day.
seehafernews.com
Two Injured in Rural Outagamie County Crash
Two people were injured in a crash yesterday (October 26th) in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the crash just before 7:45 a.m. Deputies were sent to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn. Investigators determined that...
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
WSAW
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 could reach a plea deal in the case, avoiding a jury trial. Online court records show a plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Dane County Circuit Court. David...
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
wxpr.org
Natural Resources Board approves 56,000 acre conservation easement in the Northwoods
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board wants more clarity on access and signage as it goes ahead with a 56,000 acre forest conservation easement in the Northwoods. Much of the easement would cover land in eastern Oneida County, with portions in Langlade County and Forest County as well. DNR Real Estate...
waupacanow.com
Waupaca’s stranger things
Waupaca attained pop culture fame when an actor in the television series “Stranger Things” wore a T-shirt of a leaping whitetail buck with the words: Waupaca, Wis. The now-trendy T-shirt can be purchased online from a variety of purveyors. The show takes place in small-town Indiana and a group of young friends experience unexplainable supernatural forces.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
wtmj.com
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WJFW-TV
Ribbon-cutting to be held for iconic T-bird Country Bridge at LUHS
MINCOQUA (WJFW) - The Iconic T-Bird Country Bridge is coming back to Lakeland Union High School (LUHS) this Friday. The T-Bird Bridge Panel will be placed above the LUHS entrance to Highway 70. The bridge is scheduled to arrive at LUHS on Fri., Oct. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 11...
Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation
A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
