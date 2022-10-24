ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

England Thorns: The men's netball team ready to face Australia Men live on Sky Sports

England Thorns, the national men's netball team, are set for a historic event on Sunday as they take on Australia Men, live on Sky Sports. The Thorns will take to court in Sydney ahead of the women's team, England's Vitality Roses. The side were formed in March this year following a highly competitive trial featuring the best men's netballers in the country.
SkySports

Conor Benn criticises 'unfair and biased' procedure after relinquishing boxing licence

Conor Benn has relinquished his British boxing licence and a hearing on October 21 upheld "allegations of misconduct", the British Boxing Board of Control has said. Benn, however, has criticised the "unfair and biased" procedure from the BBBoC, and says the misconduct allegation was not in relation to a failed drugs test ahead of his cancelled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.
SkySports

Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns

Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
SkySports

Conor Benn relinquishes British boxing licence as allegations of misconduct are upheld

Conor Benn has relinquished his British boxing licence and a hearing on October 21 upheld "allegations of misconduct" over a failed drugs test, the British Boxing Board of Control has said. Earlier in October, the BBBoC confirmed Benn was being investigated by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after failing a drugs...
SkySports

Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after stunning Australian Diamonds debut

Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after making a stunning international debut for the Australian Diamonds on Wednesday and scoring the match-winning shot with just seconds remaining. Wallam produced one of her trademark remarkable lay-up shots to clinch victory over England 55-54 after a hard-fought contest in the opening...
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...

