SkySports
England Thorns: The men's netball team ready to face Australia Men live on Sky Sports
England Thorns, the national men's netball team, are set for a historic event on Sunday as they take on Australia Men, live on Sky Sports. The Thorns will take to court in Sydney ahead of the women's team, England's Vitality Roses. The side were formed in March this year following a highly competitive trial featuring the best men's netballers in the country.
SkySports
Savannah Marshall knows she could do better in a Claressa Shields rematch, says promoter Ben Shalom
Defeat can improve a fighter. Savannah Marshall will have learned from her loss to undisputed champion Claressa Shields and will be back, better for a potential rematch, says her promoter Ben Shalom. Marshall lost a unanimous decision in her middleweight with Shields on October 15. But their epic showdown was...
SkySports
Nico Ali Walsh is embracing the legacy of his legendary grandfather Muhammad Ali: 'You can't run from what you're destined to do'
When you are the grandson of Muhammad Ali, they are out to get you. In sparring, in contests, boxers want to make a point when they lay their gloves on you. Nico Ali Walsh has not been mollycoddled as a fighter just because his grandfather was the legendary Muhammad Ali. Quite the reverse.
SkySports
Richard Torrez: I'm like a bulldog off the leash, I see red when I get in the ring!
Richard Torrez might not be the biggest of heavyweights, but he’s determined to have a substantial impact. The Olympic silver medallist has the fourth fight of his professional career against Ahmed Hefny, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning this weekend. It only took him...
SkySports
Conor Benn criticises 'unfair and biased' procedure after relinquishing boxing licence
Conor Benn has relinquished his British boxing licence and a hearing on October 21 upheld "allegations of misconduct", the British Boxing Board of Control has said. Benn, however, has criticised the "unfair and biased" procedure from the BBBoC, and says the misconduct allegation was not in relation to a failed drugs test ahead of his cancelled clash with Chris Eubank Jr.
SkySports
Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns
Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
SkySports
Conor Benn relinquishes British boxing licence as allegations of misconduct are upheld
Conor Benn has relinquished his British boxing licence and a hearing on October 21 upheld "allegations of misconduct" over a failed drugs test, the British Boxing Board of Control has said. Earlier in October, the BBBoC confirmed Benn was being investigated by the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after failing a drugs...
SkySports
Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after stunning Australian Diamonds debut
Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after making a stunning international debut for the Australian Diamonds on Wednesday and scoring the match-winning shot with just seconds remaining. Wallam produced one of her trademark remarkable lay-up shots to clinch victory over England 55-54 after a hard-fought contest in the opening...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...
