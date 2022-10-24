Read full article on original website
89-year-old artist inspires her hospice team
Avinell MacDonald isn’t kidding when she says “it’s never too late to try something new.”. She was 60 years old when her husband asked if there was anything in life she wanted to do, but hadn’t tried. Avinell chose two things: play the piano and take up painting. Before she knew it, he’d bought her a piano and paint supplies.
Chandler girl named ‘kid reporter’ for national outfit
A Chandler girl is wading into journalism. Zoya Siddiqui, a 7th grader at Arizona College Prep, was selected in September to be a “kid reporter” by Scholastic Kids Press. “I get to report on current events, breaking news and local news,” Zoya said. “I’m really grateful that I’ve been given this opportunity, and yeah, I think I could see myself doing this in the future.”
