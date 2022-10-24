Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis
The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $9.5 Million, This Incredibly Luxurious Mediterranean Home comes with A Resort Style Giant Heated Pool in Paradise Valley, Arizona
8311 N 53rd Street Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 8311 N 53rd Street, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a transitional Mediterranean estate with amazing Mummy mountain views and tons of privacy showcases the pinnacle of resort style living. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8311 N 53rd Street, please contact Jonathan Michael Leaman (Phone: 602-750-4285) & Hayley Jamison (Phone: 480-280-1087) at America One Luxury Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home
Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
azbigmedia.com
3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots
After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
Arizona's winters expected to get wetter thanks to climate change, research shows
PHOENIX — Monsoon marks when the Sonoran Desert turns from dry and dusty to wet and windy. However, it's not the season that best helps replenish Phoenix's water supply, according to numerous researchers at a recent conference hosted by the Salt River Project (SRP). Phoenix famously doesn't have white...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
AZFamily
Gilbert police launches crisis response team
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
santansun.com
89-year-old artist inspires her hospice team
Avinell MacDonald isn’t kidding when she says “it’s never too late to try something new.”. She was 60 years old when her husband asked if there was anything in life she wanted to do, but hadn’t tried. Avinell chose two things: play the piano and take up painting. Before she knew it, he’d bought her a piano and paint supplies.
santansun.com
Chandler girl named ‘kid reporter’ for national outfit
A Chandler girl is wading into journalism. Zoya Siddiqui, a 7th grader at Arizona College Prep, was selected in September to be a “kid reporter” by Scholastic Kids Press. “I get to report on current events, breaking news and local news,” Zoya said. “I’m really grateful that I’ve been given this opportunity, and yeah, I think I could see myself doing this in the future.”
citysuntimes.com
MCACC East shelter temporarily closing amid potential disease outbreak
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is currently going through what no shelter or rescue wants to go through. Unfortunately, multiple dogs at the East shelter location have tested positive for distemper, and several others are starting to show symptoms of illness. They fear they are on the cusp of a distemper outbreak.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
Valley residents considering raising chickens as egg prices skyrocket
Breakfast is getting more expensive these days as the price of eggs skyrockets due to inflation and the bird flu.
