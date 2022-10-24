ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis

The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $9.5 Million, This Incredibly Luxurious Mediterranean Home comes with A Resort Style Giant Heated Pool in Paradise Valley, Arizona

8311 N 53rd Street Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 8311 N 53rd Street, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a transitional Mediterranean estate with amazing Mummy mountain views and tons of privacy showcases the pinnacle of resort style living. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8311 N 53rd Street, please contact Jonathan Michael Leaman (Phone: 602-750-4285) & Hayley Jamison (Phone: 480-280-1087) at America One Luxury Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home

Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

89-year-old artist inspires her hospice team

Avinell MacDonald isn’t kidding when she says “it’s never too late to try something new.”. She was 60 years old when her husband asked if there was anything in life she wanted to do, but hadn’t tried. Avinell chose two things: play the piano and take up painting. Before she knew it, he’d bought her a piano and paint supplies.
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler girl named ‘kid reporter’ for national outfit

A Chandler girl is wading into journalism. Zoya Siddiqui, a 7th grader at Arizona College Prep, was selected in September to be a “kid reporter” by Scholastic Kids Press. “I get to report on current events, breaking news and local news,” Zoya said. “I’m really grateful that I’ve been given this opportunity, and yeah, I think I could see myself doing this in the future.”
CHANDLER, AZ
citysuntimes.com

MCACC East shelter temporarily closing amid potential disease outbreak

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is currently going through what no shelter or rescue wants to go through. Unfortunately, multiple dogs at the East shelter location have tested positive for distemper, and several others are starting to show symptoms of illness. They fear they are on the cusp of a distemper outbreak.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

