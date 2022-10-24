ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 6

R.R.G.
4d ago

Just like everything else in life "racism" has evolved into new slick discreet racist tactics and unfortunately, "racism" is never going away...It is what it is

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Texas historical marker designated for Dr. Thomas Freeman

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, long-time Texas Southern University debate coach, as a significant part of Texas history by awarding an Official Texas Historical Marker in his name. The designation honors his legacy as an important and educational part of local and national history.
HOUSTON, TX
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Ringleader sentenced in $15M immigration scam that offered fake marriages in southwest Houston, across Texas: DOJ

HOUSTON – The ringleader of a immigration scam that offered at least 40 fake marriages, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Thursday. Ashley Yen Nguyen, aka Duyen, 58, was the group’s ringleader and often provided a fake wedding album to help people obtain legal permanent resident status, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Annie Benifield leads League of Women Voters Houston

For Annie Benifield, voting is in her blood. Her father was a first generation born out of slavery African American, who lived to be 90 years old and never missed an opportunity to vote once he was given the right. Her father passed in 2004, but his dedication has served as fuel to her fire to make voting a priority in her life.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ISD acts to remove lead from water stations

Houston ISD will soon install filtered water bottle filling stations and increase testing of school water in an effort to reduce the risk of lead poisoning in students. Currently, one-third of schools throughout the district already have filtered stations installed, according to Alishia Jolivette-Webber, the officer of facilities, maintenance and operations for HISD. She added that installations at other HISD schools would begin Spring 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Families of Astroworld Festival victims reach settlements

At least one wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy last year has been settled out of court, according to a Houston attorney representing the family of one of the 10 people who died. The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man from...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Man convicted of killing Houston deputy gets death sentence: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The man convicted of murdering a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to death Wednesday. A Texas jury only deliberated 30 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict last week. Because of his extensive criminal history, prosecutors convinced the jury that life in prison was not punishment...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy