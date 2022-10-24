ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin

Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation

Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wnmufm.org

Two people arrested on drug charges in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MI— A traffic stop turned into a drug stop in Gladstone over the weekend. Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Gladstone Public Safety officers pulled over a vehicle for defective equipment on US-2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the stop, the officer discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia. A 29-year-old woman...
GLADSTONE, MI
WausauPilot

Plea agreement reached in Wausau overdose homicide case

A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man whose body was discovered by his mother in February has reached a plea deal in a first-degree reckless homicide case, court records show. Leanna M. Wells, 41, was charged June 17 in Marathon County Circuit...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy