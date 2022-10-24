Read full article on original website
DeRozan reaches 20,000 points but Spurs beat Bulls 129-124
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 33 points for San Antonio, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. DeRozan had 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA...
Hyland hits 7 3-pointers, Nuggets top Jazz 117-101
DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 117-101 on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who were blown out in their season opener against the surprising Jazz.
Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid
TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.
Young scores 36 points, Hawks down Pistons again 136-112
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young had 36 points and 12 assists in just three quarters, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Cade Cunningham's career-high 35 points to beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, 136-112 on Friday. Young scored 35 points when the Hawks won the...
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.
Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”. The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on...
Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges had his best offensive night of the season to help his Phoenix Suns win a basketball game, then rushed back to the locker room to watch his beloved Philadelphia Phillies finish off a Game 1 win in the World Series. With two big victories...
Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 Friday night for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds,...
Carlisle to miss Pacers-Wizards game for daughter's event
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Carlisle will not coach the Indiana Pacers for their game at Washington on Friday night because of a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night. The Pacers said assistant Lloyd Pierce will take over head coaching duties, and Carlisle...
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
Austin FC on brink of MLS final a year after difficult debut
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The constant drum beats and chants that pulse through the crowd at Austin FC home matches weren't always a celebration. There was a time they were more like a metronome of frustration.
MLB cancels postseason South Korea tour in promoter dispute
HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled its postseason tour of South Korea. Announced in August, the tour was to have been MLB's first trip to South Korea since 1922. There were to have been games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15.
World Series Notebook: Diaz no base after HBP in 10th inning
HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow. It appeared the Astros had loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series. Except plate umpire James Hoye immediately called Díaz back, saying he had leaned into the inside slider from Philadelphia reliever David Robertson on purpose and was not being awarded first base.
Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez's World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler drove Valdez's third pitch of last year's opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.
Frustrated Brady, skidding Bucs seeking answers to tailspin
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady sat in front of his locker in full uniform for several minutes, his head buried at times in his hands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of six games following a 2-0 start, their 45-year-old quarterback has lost three straight starts for the first time in two decades, and no one professes to have a quick or easy fix.
