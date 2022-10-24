728 Cadets registration now open for students in grades 7-12

The 728 Cadets, a non-profit organization based in the Elk Area River School District that provides ISD 728 students with the opportunity to participate in a marching arts experience, has five programs for students in grades 7-12.

Registration is now open for these award-winning and state championship programs, which include:

•728 Cadets (summer marching band),

•River Valley Percussion Theatre (winter drumline),

•River Valley Sound (winter winds),

•River Valley Winter Guard (winter color guard),

•River Valley Middle School Color Guard (grades 5-7).

The Cadets have been a recurring state champion at the Alexandria Band Festival in the summer, as well as the Minnesota Percussion Association and Northstar Colorguard Circuit.

They have also had success nationally at the WGI World Championships, where the winter groups have become consistent finalists and semi finalists.

Students all across the district have had experiences with the organization since 2008, learning life skills such as teamwork, persistence, time management, and character.

Over the years, many of the students that participate in the 728 Cadets have become some of the top students in their music classes, and have succeeded in many activities outside of school and marching band including sports, scouts, school clubs, employment and so forth.

If your student is interested, you can register online at 728cadets.org.

The Cadets are beginning their winter season rehearsals on Nov. 1.

River Valley Percussion Theatre and Winter Guard are run out of Elk River High School, and River Valley Sound is run out of Zimmerman High School.