What is Samsung Secure Wi-Fi?
The internet offers many advantages and disadvantages. It helps you keep in touch with people from around the globe and access information speedily, but it’s also a vector for spreading malware on a massive scale. Hence, there’s a dire need to protect yourself online, mainly when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Want to protect yourself? Install Chrome 107 now
Google is rolling out Version 107 of its Chrome browser which adds a variety of under-the-hood additions and makes some important tweaks to better protect you on the internet. Because of the 14 individual security fixes included in Chrome 107, we strongly recommend that you download the update as soon as it’s available to you. The most important one revolves around a zero-day vulnerability called CVE-2022-3723 (opens in new tab). It's a Type Confusion flaw affecting Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. As it’s described by cybersecurity company Avertium (opens in new tab), the flaw allows bad actors to “trick” the browser into running malware and making users think it’s legitimate data.
How to use Usenet
You may not have heard of Usenet before, but don’t worry, as many people are in the same boat. To the unaware, Usenet is a communication network that lets you do many things, including chatting with other users, streaming video, and downloading digital media. It’s an excellent alternative to...
Reseller hosting for startups: an opportunity to earn extra
Startups are often looking for ways to generate additional revenue, and one way to do that is through reseller hosting (opens in new tab). Reseller hosting is a type of web hosting in which the account owner has the ability to use their allotted storage space and bandwidth to host websites on behalf of third parties.
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
10 top resources for free website templates
No matter what stage your business is at, it’s safe to say that saving money where it’s possible is paramount because every penny counts. If you want to create an online presence to grow your company, finding free website templates can be a huge help. Templates can be expensive, but luckily there are plenty of great resources available where you can find high-quality ones for your website at no cost.
Microsoft cloud success helps push revenue, offsets Windows and PC drops
Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) strong Q1 2023 financial results thanks largely to the success of its cloud services, despite losses in its flagship Windows PC vector. The company’s Microsoft Cloud division raked in $25.7 billion worth of revenue in the quarter, a 24% increase from the same...
iOS 16.1 bug that randomly drops Wi-Fi has iPhone owners tearing hair out
It appears that iOS 16.1 has a bug which is causing Wi-Fi connections to become very flaky for iPhone and iPad users, at least going by numerous reports online. As MacRumors (opens in new tab) flags up, the problem consists of random disconnects of the wireless connection after updating to iOS 16.1, an issue that users across Twitter and Reddit are complaining about, and folks on Apple’s support forum (opens in new tab) too.
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
Cisco AnyConnect urges admins to update now to avoid security threats
Cisco is urging customers of its AnyConnect service to apply a fix for a several years-old vulnerabilities after it spotted them being abused in the wild. The two vulnerabilities in question are tracked as CVE-2020-3433 and CVE-2020-3153. They are found in the Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client for Windows and allow local threat actors to run DLL hijacking attacks and use system-level privileges to copy files to system directories. Should they succeed, they could run arbitrary code on target endpoints with system privileges, it was added.
Google Stadia might be gone, but 5G secures cloud gaming's future
It’s the season of major computer hardware releases, with everything from new laptops and PCs to new graphics cards and processors. And as we saw with our recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K reviews, this new crop of gaming hardware is more powerful than we could have imagined before we got our hands on it all and tested it. But there is one thing that is also undeniable: the best graphics cards are increasingly more expensive than the average consumer in even the wealthiest western nations can afford, much less gamers in the global south – assuming they aren’t simply ignored by major product launches entirely.
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
What is IPTV
IPTV means Internet Protocol Television, the delivery of television content over the web instead of via satellite or cable. This technology allows you to stream media continuously from an online source and enjoy a show with minimal disturbance. IPTV services give you access to multiple TV channels through your internet...
An Amazon Prime Video server packed with viewer data was exposed online
Another day, another misconfigured database leaking sensitive customer data to the wider internet. This time around, the perpetrator is none other than Amazon, as according to TechCrunch (opens in new tab), cybersecurity researcher Anurag Sen recently discovered a major Amazon database, no password protection whatsoever, available to anyone who knew where to look.
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For better or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival mobile companies for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking virtual marketplace has since expanded to stock almost two million titles, and undeniably played a pivotal role in establishing an entirely new industry (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs millions of people worldwide.
AWS warns customer cloud demand is slowing as Amazon results stutter
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reported third-quarter revenue growth of 27.5%, its slowest year-on-year rise since the company began reporting its finances separately in 2014. The cloud giant's revenue for the quarter was $20.5 billion, while AWS's operating income was $5.4 billion, a year-on-year rise from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021.
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer review
ManageEngine Firewall Analyzer is an excellent and comprehensive network security management tool, but it won't hold your hand when configuring your firewall. It also comes bundled with pre-made compliance reports and automatically learns up-to-date threats and attack methods, something only some firewall management tools can say for themselves.
Buying an iPad on Black Friday? Here are the hidden costs you can expect
If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on a tablet, you have two options. You can buy a cheap tablet, or you can buy an iPad. This year, with the iPad 10.9 (2022), the best iPads slip further away from the affordable end, and that’s before you add extras like accessories, more storage, and a warranty.
The latest version of Python is "the best ever", say devs
The latest version of the programming language Python, 3.11 has been unveiled, with its development team claiming that the new edition might just be the best yet. In the release notes (opens in new tab), Pablo Galindo Salgado, Python Steering Council member and the release manager for the current version, alongside fellow team members Steve Dower and Ned Deily, wrote the team has “put a lot of effort into making 3.11 the best version of Python possible”.
