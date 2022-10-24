ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

By Sonya Hamasaki
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
HipHopWired

Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto

Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Variety

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
Pitchfork

Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks

Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
Floor8

Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
The Independent

Former Kanye West fan burns Yeezy shoe collection after rapper’s antisemitic remarks

A former fan of Kanye West has burned his Yeezy shoes following his antisemitic comments.Adidas, who produced and sold the rapper’s shoe collection, announced that they had terminated their partnership with him, calling his recent actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”Footage shows Daniel Shiff, from south Florida, setting his trainers on fire with a lighter.Shiff told 7 News Miami: “I’m very much actually for free speech, and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but... people like him cannot use [their] massive platform to spread this kind of hate.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k

If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
