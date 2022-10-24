Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

A former fan of Kanye West has burned his Yeezy shoes following his antisemitic comments.Adidas, who produced and sold the rapper’s shoe collection, announced that they had terminated their partnership with him, calling his recent actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”Footage shows Daniel Shiff, from south Florida, setting his trainers on fire with a lighter.Shiff told 7 News Miami: “I’m very much actually for free speech, and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but... people like him cannot use [their] massive platform to spread this kind of hate.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO