Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Kardashian Sisters Address Kanye West's Antisemitism After Nazi Rally In Los Angeles
Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian have publicly expressed their support for the Jewish community in text-based Instagram images addressing Kanye West’s recent string of antisemitic interviews with Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and Piers Morgan. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” wrote Kim Kardashian...
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
What Did Kanye West Say That Was Antisemitic, and Has He Apologized?
The controversial star continues facing backlash, including with business partnerships ending over comments that are widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’
Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments
Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks
Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Hear Israeli president's response to Kanye West's remarks
CNN's Wolf Blitzer has a discussion with Israeli president Isaac Herzog in an exclusive interview on the Situation Room.
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
Former Kanye West fan burns Yeezy shoe collection after rapper’s antisemitic remarks
A former fan of Kanye West has burned his Yeezy shoes following his antisemitic comments.Adidas, who produced and sold the rapper’s shoe collection, announced that they had terminated their partnership with him, calling his recent actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”Footage shows Daniel Shiff, from south Florida, setting his trainers on fire with a lighter.Shiff told 7 News Miami: “I’m very much actually for free speech, and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but... people like him cannot use [their] massive platform to spread this kind of hate.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
goodmorningamerica.com
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers offices in LA after 'unauthorized' visit, company says
Kanye West, the rapper now legally known as Ye, made an "unauthorized" visit to the Los Angeles offices of Skechers in the wake of a firestorm over his antisemitic remarks, which led to Adidas terminating its relationship with the hip-hop mogul this week. Skechers announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy ‘immediately’ closes amid anti-Semitism scandal
Kanye West’s Donda Academy will close, “effective immediately,” in light of his anti-Semitic comments. Jason Angell, the school’s principal, announced in an email to parents, which the London Times obtained Thursday, that “at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.
Jewish California Lawmakers Call on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye Over Antisemitism
Leadership of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus held a press conference Monday calling on Adidas to sever ties with rapper Ye – also known as Kanye West – over his antisemitic threats to kill Jews. Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners amplifying Ye’s death threats were draped...
iheart.com
Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k
If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
