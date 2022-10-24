ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie Commissioners approve 'In God We Trust' motto

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 5 days ago

Bertie County residents will soon be able to read the national motto, ‘In God We Trust,’ on the front of the Bertie County Office Building, on the breezeway between the two buildings and on the front of the commissioner’s meeting desk in their boardroom.

The three-sign package will be donated to the county from the In God We Trust Action Committee and will not cost the county any of the bills that have made people most familiar with the motto.

That was the takeaway message from Rick Lanier, vice chair of the United States Motto Action Committee, after the Bertie County Commissioners unanimously approved the placement of the national motto on the county buildings.

Lanier, a former Davidson County Commissioner, was petitioned by David White to place the national motto, In God We Trust on the Davidson County courthouse in 2002.

According to Lanier he led the commissioners in approving the display of the motto and soon after decided to form a committee to promote the display of the motto on North Carolina government buildings.

“In an effort to promote America’s Godly Heritage, David White, Todd Clark, Fred McClure and I formed the US Motto Action Committee,” said Lanier. “Shortly thereafter Pastor Ron Bailey was added as Committee Chaplain.

McClure, a Davidson County Commissioner, is treasurer of the organization. White is now chair of the committee and Lanier serves as vice-chair.

Since the committee was formed in 2002, 70 North Carolina counties have taken advantage of the donation- based program, along with 50 town halls.

However, on June 24, 2003 two ACLU funded attorneys filed a Federal lawsuit against Davidson County citing that the motto violated the “Separation of Church and State.”

Due to the proactive efforts of the USMAC the Davidson County Board of Commissioners unanimously decided to accept the assistance of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners and fight the lawsuit, all agreeing that it was worth the fight.

In May 2004, U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen Sr. dismissed the lawsuit, citing no church/state conflict. On May 13, 2005 the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Judge Osteen’s opinion.

Then in finality, on November 14, 2005 the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, thus making the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling case law.

According to USMAC literature, over 116 entities have voted “yes” to display “In God We Trust” in and on their government buildings.

To date 250-plus displays have been permanently installed in North Carolina counties and town halls. In addition to providing these permanent displays on public buildings, some 60 plus N.C. sheriff departments, 40-plus police departments and 30-plus fire department fleets have installed over 3,500 “In God We Trust” reflective decals on their vehicles.

As of last week, Lanier claims to have added Pasquotank and Currituck counties to his list of county commissions that have given the motto program approval.

These results are due to the efforts of the US Motto Action Committee, which after procuring the approvals by the government bodies, pays for all the cost of these displays, according to Lanier.

The USMAC backs the donation of the motto signage to the county, with a local fundraising campaign. According to the vice-chair the committee solicits donations from a variety of sectors, including local churches, area businesses and residents.

However, the amount of the donations raised does not have any effect on whether the signs are installed.

“We have had some communities where we do not raise enough money, but we still put the mottos up and subsidize the cost ourselves,” said Lanier.

Lanier’s passion for his project speaks volumes about the four words that will soon grace county buildings. The reason behind the committee’s generosity of donating the motto signage is Lanier’s attempt to keep politics out of the process.

“We don’t ask any commission for money so as to not make this political,” sincerely claims Lanier. "We pay for our own food, our own hotel and our own gas. Plus, all of the money we collect from donations goes towards creating the signs.”

Stressing his belief in preserving Judeo-Christian values, Lanier believes the motto will keep patriotism top of mind. The committee’s mission statement attests to those beliefs as it states, ‘To defend, promote and assist in the awareness and furtherance or our U.S. motto, “In God We Trust” on public buildings, structures, monuments, the printed page and to encourage our Godly Heritage in various other aspects.’

To assist in raising the motto, donations can be made to USMAC, P.O. Box 1351, Lexington, N.C. 27293.

If one prefers a donation be tax deductible, make the check out to: Global Light Baptist Church.

