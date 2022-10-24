Barber to speak at Mt. Olive Climate Change Forum

Area farmers, ranchers, county and community officials, believers, doubters and those who want to simply listen to what William Barber III has to say regarding climate change should plan on attending the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church climate change forum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The purpose of the forum is to further educate the community on the perils of climate change and how we can face the problem head on.

Barber is the Director of Climate and Environmental Justice at the Climate Reality Project and will be conducting the in-depth presentation highlighting climate change, what is the prediction of the ongoing climate change and how it will affect people in 5, 10 and 15 years from now.

In his current position, Barber works as an environmental and climate justice scholar and advocate, with nearly a decade of social justice organizing experience and deep academic training in both the science law behind environmental and climate issues.

Growing up in Eastern North Carolina, under the tutelage of his father, Bishop William J. Barber II and mother, Rebecca Barber, he developed a deep commitment to social justice and environmental stewardship at an early age.

The environmentalist received his B.S. in Environmental Physics from North Carolina Central University and earned his juris doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of law, where he focused on environmental law and policy.

The upcoming forum will cover an array of important topics having a direct effect on the community’s agricultural future, beginning with the definition of Climate Change and its origin.

Barber will also touch on the prediction of the ongoing Climate Change and its effect on people’s future. Environmentalists look towards the upcoming generations to have an impact on Climate Change..

The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Health and Wellness Ministry, has partnered with the North Carolina Councils of Churches to educate their congregation and the community in how to live healthier lives.

The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Climate Change Forumwill be at the church, which is located at 102 Mount Olive Road just outside of Lewiston Woodville on Nov. 12.