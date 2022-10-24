Gilead Presents Real-World Evidence Reinforcing the Use of Biktarvy® for the Treatment of People Living With HIV With a Range of Comorbidities

Read full article on original website
Flare Therapeutics Presents Comprehensive Real-World Data in Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Cancer in Support of Therapeutic Targeting of PPARG at 2022 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
Molecular Real-World Data (RWD) from 3,000+ individuals with advanced and metastatic urothelial cancer highlight Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma (PPARG) as a lineage defining transcription factor is foundational to Flare’s precision oncology approach. Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases,...
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offering Homoeopathic Treatment for Chronic Liver Disease and PCOS in India
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a chain of clinics that treats dreadful diseases like cancer and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome with homeopathy. Founded in 1979 by Dr. Devendra Singh, Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic as the name suggests is a homeopathic clinic that offers effective treatments to cure some of the most dreaded and chronic diseases, including kidney failure and cancer, together with aplastic anemia, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. Managing a successful yet hectic homeopathic practice by himself in the initial years, Dr. Devendra Singh brought on board a team of qualified physicians comprising Dr. Dipendra Singh, Dr. Dipika Singh, and Dr. Dipanjali Singh to move Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic to the next level.
CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Scientists
New York, USA - October 28, 2022 - CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis, from Regulator Identification, Cell Death Characterization, to Chemical Screening. Cell death is...
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made clear Meta will keep investing billions in the metaverse and VR — even as losses mount and the company's stock crashes.
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Medtronic plc Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 7, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
APWG Provides Awareness and Alerting Utilities to Industry and Consumers for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, APWG is reminding all counter-cybercrime communities of the awareness, education and cybercrime-reporting utilities that the global association maintains for industry and consumers worldwide. This year's CSAM campaign theme — "See Yourself in Cyber" — speaks...
Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier
Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.
AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update
Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific). This call will be...
