Juniper Research: 5G Service Revenue to Reach $315 Billion Globally in 2023; Representing 35% of Operators’ Total Revenue

The Worldwide Solid-state Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-state Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid-State Battery Market is expected to reach $3.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 71% from 2022 to reach 7.3 GWh by 2029.
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made clear Meta will keep investing billions in the metaverse and VR — even as losses mount and the company's stock crashes.
$11.7 Trillion Worldwide Civil Engineering Industry to 2027 - Featuring AECOM, Fluor, Laing O'Rourke and Royal BAM Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Civil Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global civil engineering market reached a value of US$ 8.38 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.71 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027.
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
Global Electric Racing Car Market Report 2022: Reducing Cost of Electric Batteries Facilitates Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electric Racing Car Market, Type, Battery Capacity, Transmission Type, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electric racing car Market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Electric racing car refers to a...
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
MFS High Income Municipal Trust and MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announce Optional Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares
MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) and MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU) announced today that each fund will complete an optional partial redemption of its Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Series 2051 ("Series 2051 RVMTP Shares") on November 28, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).
Helion Ventures Invests In CIFD, native utility coin of CIFDAQ
DUBAI, UAE, October 29 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, CIFDAQ, the complete blockchain ecosystem, is officially going to commence the coin sale round for its native coin CIFD starting with the launch of the SEED round on the 29th of October 2022. CIFDAQ, the evolution of an innovative blockchain ecosystem will target institutional...
Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 17% in early trading on better-than-expected earnings. Management outlined that the company is set to get back on track after a couple of weak quarters, where sales came in far lower than expected. Shopify’s management had previously stated that investment into its product mix was had resulted in lower-than-expected profits. Investments were important to get the company back on track to growth.
Helion Ventures Partnership with CIFDAQ
UAE, Dubai, 29th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Helion Ventures, a Dubai venture builder, announced its new partnership with CIFDAQ, a comprehensive and integrated trading platform with handpicked tickers from across global markets and multiple verticals. The association was sealed by signing an investment agreement on the 26th of October, between the Co-Founder and CEO of Helion Ventures, Oliver von Wolff, and the CEO of CIFDAQ, Himanshu Maradiya, at the office of Helion Ventures in Burj Daman.
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific). This call will be...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Raffles Insurance Limited
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Raffles Insurance Limited (Raffles) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Raffles’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as...
GPS Trackers: The Key To Efficient Fleet Management
Here, we’ll discuss the benefits of GPS fleet tracking and how it can help improve your business efficiency. If you run a business that relies on fleets, you know how important it is to keep track of them. GPS fleet tracking systems can help you do just that. These systems allow you to track the location of vehicles in real time, so you always know where they are. This can help you increase efficiency and keep your business running more smoothly. Here, we’ll discuss the benefits of GPS fleet tracking and how it can help improve your business efficiency.
Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results
Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter results starting at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK
(NewMediaWire) - October 28, 2022 - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”) common stock (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros.”) common stock (NASDAQ: WBD) pursuant to Discovery’s February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022 of the important November 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
October’s Best’s Review looks at the U.S. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
