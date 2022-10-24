Read full article on original website
For organizations, nothing is more painstaking than a communication outage. From business disruptions to counterproductive downtime, the negative effects of temporarily losing that workspace messaging tool are insurmountable. Yesterday, WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world, displayed a glitch as users were unable to send or receive messages. About 12,000 user reports were made within the first half hour regarding its downtime, and this quickly spiked to 30,000 reports within its 2-hour outage. To make things worse, it's the longest outage that the platform has ever faced in its 13-year run.
