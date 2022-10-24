Read full article on original website
[BREAKING] Elon Musk Completes Twitter Deal; CEO, CFO Have Been Terminated
Elon Musk has completed the $44 billion Twitter deal after months of uncertainty and legal issues. It should be noted that the billionaire had until Friday to complete the deal. If he'd been unable to do so, he'd have to deal with a court battle. As the deal reached completion,...
Trump Says of Elon Musk as The ‘Chief Twit:’ Twitter ‘Is Now in Sane Hands’
Former US President Donald Trump applauded the Twitter takeover, with Elon Musk announcing he is now the "Chief Twit." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally acquired the social media platform for a hefty sum of $44 billion on Friday, Oct. 28, to avert legal trouble. It's Official. Twitter said the...
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Calls the Metaverse a ‘Poorly Built Video Game’
Phil Spencer is not impressed with Meta's attempt at a metaverse. Xbox's head and Microsoft Gaming's CEO revealed in the latest Wall Street Journal Live that he found the metaverse Meta is creating through its online video game, Horizon Worlds, "a poorly built video game." Meta's investors have previously expressed...
Apple Lands Fourth Place in China Despite Lackluster iPhone 14 Pro Sales
All the marketing campaigns giving China a substantial share of Apple's non-domestic advertising may have finally paid off despite the lackluster sales of iPhone 14 Pro. The Cupertino tech company and the world's number two smartphone vendor landed in fourth place with 11.3 million units sold in mainland China's Q3 market, slightly behind Honor at third spot, reports Canalys.
Uber Lists Gains After a Year With Tesla Rental Program
A year after Uber started its Tesla rental program, the San Francisco-based company known for its ride-hailing service listed some concrete benefits from its operations. The Uber report cited the tangible milestones it has achieved, such as 5 million trips, and 40 million miles, preventing some 19.9k metric tonnes of carbon emissions (roughly 2.1 million gallons of gas were not burned).
Windows 10 KB5018482 Updates Have Been Released
Despite the release of Windows 11 this early October, there have been updates for Windows 10, still. There are 19 improvements released in the KB5018482 Preview cumulative update for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2. The C Preview update is optional, so users will have to...
Windows Previews New Windows 11 Update With Additional Features
Microsoft has released the Windows 11 22H2 KB5018496 preview with almost 30 fixes and improvements, including a feature that lets users launch Task Manager with a shortcut. According to Bleeping Computer, this rollout is part of Microsoft's monthly update for October 2022 which allows them to test the upcoming fixes for next month.
