Oxford Nanopore Opens Genomics Market With PromethION 2 Solo: The World’s First Portable, High Yield Sequencer Providing Comprehensive DNA Analysis for Anyone, Anywhere

Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.

