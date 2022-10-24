Oxford Nanopore Opens Genomics Market With PromethION 2 Solo: The World’s First Portable, High Yield Sequencer Providing Comprehensive DNA Analysis for Anyone, Anywhere

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Flare Therapeutics Presents Comprehensive Real-World Data in Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Cancer in Support of Therapeutic Targeting of PPARG at 2022 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
Molecular Real-World Data (RWD) from 3,000+ individuals with advanced and metastatic urothelial cancer highlight Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma (PPARG) as a lineage defining transcription factor is foundational to Flare’s precision oncology approach. Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases,...
Woonsocket Call
CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Scientists
New York, USA - October 28, 2022 - CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis, from Regulator Identification, Cell Death Characterization, to Chemical Screening. Cell death is...
Woonsocket Call
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
Woonsocket Call
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
Woonsocket Call
A Drawing AI, "Drawing Varygood-Boy", Which Has Over 2 Million Users in Japan, Will Release Its Image Generation API “Inspinity” and Offer It at the World’s Lowest Price Level in Early November.
SAIKAI CREATIVE COMPANY (Head office: Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan; President: Takafumi Miyasato) announces that it will open its API “Inspinity” for its AI-based image generation LINE application “Drawing Varygood-Boy” (hereinafter referred to as “This Application”) to the public from the beginning of November.
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made clear Meta will keep investing billions in the metaverse and VR — even as losses mount and the company's stock crashes.
Woonsocket Call
Global Electric Racing Car Market Report 2022: Reducing Cost of Electric Batteries Facilitates Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electric Racing Car Market, Type, Battery Capacity, Transmission Type, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electric racing car Market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Electric racing car refers to a...
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
Woonsocket Call
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Woonsocket Call
$11.7 Trillion Worldwide Civil Engineering Industry to 2027 - Featuring AECOM, Fluor, Laing O'Rourke and Royal BAM Group Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Civil Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global civil engineering market reached a value of US$ 8.38 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.71 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Solid-state Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-state Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid-State Battery Market is expected to reach $3.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 71% from 2022 to reach 7.3 GWh by 2029.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;. Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and. John Ittner, head of analytics,...
Watch this penny-sized soft robot paddle with hydrogel fins
Science RoboticsResearchers believe that this robot design can be one day repurposed for applications like biomedical devices.
Woonsocket Call
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
Woonsocket Call
APWG Provides Awareness and Alerting Utilities to Industry and Consumers for Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - October 28, 2022 - (Newswire.com) In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, APWG is reminding all counter-cybercrime communities of the awareness, education and cybercrime-reporting utilities that the global association maintains for industry and consumers worldwide. This year's CSAM campaign theme — "See Yourself in Cyber" — speaks...
Comments / 0