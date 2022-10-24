Beckley Psytech Strengthens Pipeline and Development Team With Acquisition of Eleusis Therapeutics Limited

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets executives to present a path to equitable and improved patient care at the Global Digital Health Summit
Cathy Wolfe, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets, and Ruchi Tushir, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Global Growth Markets India, to discuss the necessity of digital healthcare adoption. Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that...
Woonsocket Call
Flare Therapeutics Presents Comprehensive Real-World Data in Advanced and Metastatic Urothelial Cancer in Support of Therapeutic Targeting of PPARG at 2022 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
Molecular Real-World Data (RWD) from 3,000+ individuals with advanced and metastatic urothelial cancer highlight Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor Gamma (PPARG) as a lineage defining transcription factor is foundational to Flare’s precision oncology approach. Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases,...
Woonsocket Call
Press Release: Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved
Continued strong growth in Q3 with key regulatory milestones achieved. Q3 2022 sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines. Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314 million, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease. Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales...
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
Woonsocket Call
World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2022
VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results for its year ended April 30, 2022. Highlights. ➢ The Company was an innovation-driven company previously operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary Soma Labs Scientific...
Woonsocket Call
Helion Ventures Partnership with CIFDAQ
UAE, Dubai, 29th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Helion Ventures, a Dubai venture builder, announced its new partnership with CIFDAQ, a comprehensive and integrated trading platform with handpicked tickers from across global markets and multiple verticals. The association was sealed by signing an investment agreement on the 26th of October, between the Co-Founder and CEO of Helion Ventures, Oliver von Wolff, and the CEO of CIFDAQ, Himanshu Maradiya, at the office of Helion Ventures in Burj Daman.
Woonsocket Call
Imperial Security, A Leading Calgary Security Company Offers Residential and Commercial Properties in Prime Locations of Canada
Imperial Security is a dependable security services provider in Canada, specializing in providing residential and commercial security solutions. Imperial Security has been a leader in the security sector from its inception, creating specialized technologies to help guards properly carry out their responsibilities. Our professionals frequently develop new tools to increase and improve the services provided by our guards. We recently introduced several new security measures that will enable us to offer enhanced protection for the assets and personnel of our clients. These technologies include a smartphone app that guards may use to report issues quickly and effectively as well as an advanced security system that allows our clients to view the live video feed from their properties in real-time.
Woonsocket Call
CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Scientists
New York, USA - October 28, 2022 - CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis, from Regulator Identification, Cell Death Characterization, to Chemical Screening. Cell death is...
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Medtronic plc Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 7, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
Meta has pumped $36 billion into its metaverse and VR businesses since 2019. These 4 charts show the scale of its extreme spending — and huge losses.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made clear Meta will keep investing billions in the metaverse and VR — even as losses mount and the company's stock crashes.
Woonsocket Call
Amerigo’s MVC Signs Collective Labor Agreement
Amerigo Resources Ltd. – (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on October 27, 2022, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile satisfactorily concluded negotiations with its 198-member union. The parties have...
Woonsocket Call
South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 Featuring Cartrack, MiX Telematics, Tracker, Netstar, Ctrack, g-FleeT, Transnet, Motus, Super Group, OneLogix, Value Logistics and WesBank - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Fleet Management in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on fleet management in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state of the industry, notable players, developments such as technological advancements and the growing ecommerce sector, corporate actions and information on the state of the vehicle industry, on which the fleet management industry depends.
Woonsocket Call
MFS High Income Municipal Trust and MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announce Optional Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares
MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) and MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU) announced today that each fund will complete an optional partial redemption of its Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Series 2051 ("Series 2051 RVMTP Shares") on November 28, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).
Woonsocket Call
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. Adam Pichon, vice president & general manager, auto vertical, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;. Ryan Hupp, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and. John Ittner, head of analytics,...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Solid-state Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-state Battery Market by Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solid-State Battery Market is expected to reach $3.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 58% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 71% from 2022 to reach 7.3 GWh by 2029.
Woonsocket Call
Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Report 2022 to 2031: Rising Demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at...
Woonsocket Call
Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 9, 2022, after the market closes and will host a conference call on November 9th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/2:00 p.m. Pacific). This call will be...
Woonsocket Call
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
Woonsocket Call
AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update
Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.
Woonsocket Call
New Business Visa Guide: A Complete Point To Point Guide To Getting Visa Online
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? Then you'll need to apply for a business visa.To make the process as smooth and easy as possible, we've launched a new service that includes a step-by-step guide to applying for a business visa. We'll help you with the forms and provide a list of required documents. Plus, we'll give you an estimated timeline for the visa application process.With our new service, you ccan be confident that you have everything you need to apply for a business visa and that your application will be processed efficiently. Contact us today to get started.
