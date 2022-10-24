Rugby World Cup pool stage review: How England can improve for quarters, plus best players and match so far

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration
Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
SkySports
England Thorns: The men's netball team ready to face Australia Men live on Sky Sports
England Thorns, the national men's netball team, are set for a historic event on Sunday as they take on Australia Men, live on Sky Sports. The Thorns will take to court in Sydney ahead of the women's team, England's Vitality Roses. The side were formed in March this year following a highly competitive trial featuring the best men's netballers in the country.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ralph Beckett keen to test Kinross in Breeders' Cup Mile
Kinross will bid to crown an excellent campaign by securing his third successive Group One victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland on Saturday week. Following back-to-back Group Two wins at York and Doncaster, Ralph Beckett's charge broke his top-level duck in the Prix de la Foret on Arc day at ParisLongchamp - and followed up just 13 days later in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
SkySports
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of trip to Liverpool: 'I'm not dumb'
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, admitting he knows some Leeds fans "want him out". Marsch's side dropped into the bottom three for first time this season - above Wolves and Nottingham Forest only on goal difference - following last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.
SkySports
Pakistan suffer second straight last-ball defeat as Zimbabwe pull off T20 World Cup shock
Zimbabwe produced the second T20 World Cup upset in as many days with a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in Perth subjecting their opponents to a second straight last-ball defeat and leaving their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread. After Ireland shocked England at the MCG on...
SkySports
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: 14-year-old Regal Encore set for fifth run in Ascot handicap
Regal Encore will be making his fifth appearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday as a 14-year-old. It will be his 16th race at Ascot, where he has won four times and finished placed on another six occasions for Anthony Honeyball. Third in the...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland's Super 12s clash with Afghanistan abandoned due to rain in Melbourne
Ireland's T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Melbourne. The Super 12s match was due to begin at 3pm local time (5am BST) at the MCG, only for the weather to delay any possible start. Umpires had a pitch...
SkySports
Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after stunning Australian Diamonds debut
Donnell Wallam hopes to inspire Indigenous youngsters after making a stunning international debut for the Australian Diamonds on Wednesday and scoring the match-winning shot with just seconds remaining. Wallam produced one of her trademark remarkable lay-up shots to clinch victory over England 55-54 after a hard-fought contest in the opening...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...
SkySports
QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League
When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
SkySports
World Cup: Australia players including Mat Ryan become first team to release statement criticising Qatar's LGBTQ and human rights record
Australia have become the first World Cup finals side to release a collective statement from players criticising host Qatar's human rights record. Sixteen players, including ex-Arsenal and Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, appear in the video in which they draw issue with the country's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.
SkySports
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott send Reds into Champions League knockouts
Mohamed Salah's clipped finish and quickfire goals at the start of the second half from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott took Liverpool to a 3-0 win at Ajax which sends them into the Champions League last 16. The visitors should have been a couple of goals behind in Amsterdam by...
SkySports
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
SkySports
Jack Clarke interview: Sunderland's wonder goal, time at Tottenham and Premier League hopes
The trophy probably should have been split eight ways. That is how many Sunderland players were involved in Jack Clarke's September Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner. Eighteen seconds from back to front. Twelve touches taken in total. It was a thing of real footballing beauty, rightfully acknowledged...
SkySports
David Moyes exclusive: West Ham boss on 'Big Six' record, his side's journey and targeting away improvements
David Moyes and wins away at the traditional 'Big Six' clubs in the Premier League do not go hand in hand. At West Ham, Moyes is yet to lead the Hammers to a victory away at Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham or Manchester United. The Hammers have taken just two points from their last 19 games in the league against the top sides, including a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last week and a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.
SkySports
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: Luuk de Jong stars as Gunners miss chance to confirm top spot in Europa League group
Luuk de Jong scored one and assisted another in a superb second-half cameo as PSV beat Arsenal 2-0, with the Gunners missing the chance to seal top spot in Europa League Group A. Mikel Arteta highlighted the importance of topping the group ahead of the game, with the winners going...
SkySports
India's men's and women's cricket teams to receive equal pay, says Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary
India's men's and women's national cricket teams will be paid the same appearance fee to represent their country, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. "We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted BCCI women cricketers," Shaw wrote in a post on...
SkySports
Liverpool dealt blow in Jude Bellingham pursuit as midfielder ponders Borussia Dortmund stay - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with the midfielder considering staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. Former Aston Villa striker John Carew could be facing two years in prison and a £45,000 fine...
SkySports
Napoli 3-0 Rangers: Serie A leaders maintain Group A top spot with emphatic Champions League victory over woeful Gers
Napoli heaped yet more misery on Rangers' luckless European campaign on Wednesday night, as Giovanni Simeone's double and a late Leo Ostigard header secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti was adamant there was no chance of his side underestimating Rangers pre-match,...
Comments / 0