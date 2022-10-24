Read full article on original website
Jim Schwartz
4d ago
I think there is a random shooter on the loose. A few days ago, at around 3:30 in the morning, I heard 7 or 8 shots from a couple of blocks away. I went to get my phone to report it. A few seconds later, I hear more shots, much closer this time, followed by a vehicle speeding down the street. I live a half-block from the police station.
WNDU
Michigan City mayor charged with misdemeanor after leaving scene of accident
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged after leaving the scene of an accident he was involved in back in August. He has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The charge comes after an investigation into an incident in which the 72-year-old mayor was...
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
22 WSBT
Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
WNDU
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Pedestrian Killed in Westville
(Westville, IN) - A pedestrian from downstate was killed when struck by a vehicle last night in Westville. Roger Davenport-Logging, 39, of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows Richard Arciniega, 57, of Westville, was northbound on U.S. 421...
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
WNDU
Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
Man found guilty after killing of retired Cook County deputy at Gary bank
GARY, Ind. — A man accused of killing a retired Cook County deputy working as a bank security guard last summer was found guilty on Thursday. Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was taken into custody last summer in Atlanta following a police chase. Richard Castellana, who was working as a security guard at First Midwest […]
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Thursday. Quandre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 171 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
WNDU
Michiana police officers recognized for preventing domestic violence homicides
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are in a domestic abuse situation or suspect you may be in one, please call 911 or the YWCA hotline at 1-866-YES-YWCA. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA North Central Indiana is honoring local police in their efforts to prevent domestic violence homicides.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
WNDU
Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020. Tayshawn Malczynski, 18, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
