Michigan City, IN

Jim Schwartz
4d ago

I think there is a random shooter on the loose. A few days ago, at around 3:30 in the morning, I heard 7 or 8 shots from a couple of blocks away. I went to get my phone to report it. A few seconds later, I hear more shots, much closer this time, followed by a vehicle speeding down the street. I live a half-block from the police station.

WNDU

Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Killed in Westville

(Westville, IN) - A pedestrian from downstate was killed when struck by a vehicle last night in Westville. Roger Davenport-Logging, 39, of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows Richard Arciniega, 57, of Westville, was northbound on U.S. 421...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte

Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Thursday. Quandre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 171 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MI
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
CHICAGO, IL

