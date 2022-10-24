ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

By Da Lin
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erd7a_0ikCGy5H00

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.

Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing.

"Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.

Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

"It's very dangerous. Very, very dangerous. People were holding on to the windows. The speeds they were turning the cars were very fast. If one of them loses control, they would kill at least 4 or 5 people," Sigui said.

Neighbors said Vallejo police showed up in about 10 minutes. Police told us they arrested four people for watching and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Officers said they also towed at least one car, placing it on a on a 30-day impound.

While neighbors were happy with the quick response, they wanted the police to impound more cars and ticket more people.

"Anger, frustration and just exhaustion. We're tired of it," said James Seusy.

Residents said it was the third time hundreds of cars and spectators have taken over the intersection this year.

Once Vallejo police broke up the sideshow, it appeared some people went to other cities, including Oakland.

At around 2:15 a.m., a sideshow took over the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and 90th Avenue in East Oakland.

Someone fired a gun into the air.

Many neighbors said they slept through all of it. They said they were used to these events and they felt helpless.

"It happens on a weekly basis. I mean it's to the point where we don't even call the police anymore," said one female resident who declined to provide her name fearing retaliation for speaking up.

Oakland police were at the scene Sunday morning. Two patrol cars monitored the sideshow from a block away.

"We need more (police officers) and the police department needs the support from city leaders," said the woman, who lives less than a block from the Sunday sideshow.

Some neighbors blamed city policies for the lack of enforcement but the police department in the past has said that, for safety reasons, they try to record license plates and go after the drivers at a later time.

"I can understand those people in Oakland. I feel the same frustration and I'm worried. I'm worried because, if they allow the kids to keep doing this, it's not going to get any better, it's going to get worse," Sigui said.

Police said no injuries were reported in Vallejo. As for Oakland, we were told there were a few car crashes that were connected to the sideshow. Oakland police did not say if anyone was hurt in those  crashes.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Update: Boyfriend arrested in murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu kills self in jail

OAKLAND -- Law enforcement sources have confirmed that Nelson Chia, the boyfriend arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, fatally hanged himself at Santa Rita Jail Friday afternoon.The source told KPIX 5 that Chia hung himself in his cell at around 2 p.m. on Friday. There was no word whether authorities had the suspect under a suicide watch.In a press release issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Friday evening, authorities said Chia was being booked into Santa Rita for the murder of Xu Friday afternoon. Chia had been assigned to a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Deputies say the person hurt in a broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento on Thursday has died. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a two-round ShotSpotter activation along the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Just minutes later, a passerby called to report seeing someone inside a crashed car that appeared to have been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and found one man sitting inside his car that had crashed into a fence. The man had been shot at least once and deputies started life-saving measures before medics arrived. The man was then rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries hours later, the sheriff's office says. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. While they already determined that a car-to-car shooting had occurred, no information about the other vehicle – or what possibly led up to the shooting – has been released. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bernal Heights shooting severely injures 19-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Coleridge Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrest has been made in the case and no details about the suspected shooter was immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Today's Show Info.

Thursday 10/27/22Weavewww.weaveinc.orgInstagram: @weaveinc Chill 'n Grill Wednesday 11:30 -1:30 Lyon Office 8814 Madison Ave. Sacramento www.eventbrite.com/e/lyon-fair-oaks-grill-n-chill-tickets-450693706007 $10 for an amazing bbq dinner, and $10 for a roll of 25 raffle tickets for the incredible raffle.Pet of the WeekSacramento SPCA Same-Day Adoption Appointments Tuesday through Saturday 6201 Florin-Perkins Road Sacramento 916.383.7387www.sspca.orgCommunity Center TransformsHalloween Extravaganza Monday, October 31st, 5pm-8pm Jose P. Rizal Community Center 7320 Florin Mall Drive Sacramento (916) 395-0601 southgaterecandpark.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/SouthgateRecAndPark/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/southgaterecandpark/ Twitter: twitter.com/SacramentoParks Pumpkin EverythingIG @pumpkin.everything https://m.facebook.com/PumpkinEverything FB @pumpkineverything https://www.instagram.com/pumpkin.everything/?fs=e& Leash and Collar 1901 Q Street Sacramento www.leashandcollarsacramento.com   ...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 48th Avenue. "It's almost like a nightmare sometimes when you hear about these crazy incidents," said Julian Jeffrey, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened."Bullets don't have any names on them. So you know, just because you got a quarrel with somebody or whatever is going on. I mean, there's tons of innocent people around regardless of what's going on."A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airbnb boom in Sacramento means extra cash for residents

SACRAMENTO — The short-term rental industry saw a boost after the pandemic; the city's Airbnb listings are growing at a rate that far exceeds Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, and Napa Valley. Events such as Aftershock, GoldenSky, and the Ironman competition brought thousands of tourists to Sacramento who needed a place to stay.Downtown resident Austin Cooper decided to use his extra space to earn a supplemental income; one month after beginning his journey as an Airbnb host, Cooper already sees the return on investment. "I can very thankfully say that it has paid our mortgage this month," Cooper said. AirDNA is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles --  ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?

DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy