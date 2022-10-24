ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

During debate, Newsom vows to finish 4-year term if re-elected

By Betty Yu
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.

Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state senator Brian Dahle from the village of Bieber in Lassen County. It is the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.

Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after beating back a recall attempt fueled by anger at his pandemic policies — which included the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order. He has barely campaigned in California this year, instead spending money on ads in challenging Republican leaders Florida, Texas -- potential opponents in a presidential election.

The candidates clashed over topics ranging from homelessness and gas prices to abortion rights.

KQED moderator Marisa Lagos asked Newsom whether he would commit to serving all four years of his term if re-elected.

"Yes, I've barely been out of state. I was out of state for a few hours to take on his (Dahle's) party and his leader of his party Donald Trump, who he's a passionate supporter of and what they're doing to democracy and how they're attacking women's right to choose and how they're banning books," Newsom said.

The governor dismissed speculation that he's focused on a presidential run.

Newsom called out Dahle, a farmer who owns a trucking business, for not standing up to Big Oil. Dahle blamed Newsom's policies for high gas prices.

"I know that your friends and the people you run with can afford to live in California but the everyday, middle class Californian is suffering from the policies you put forward. At the same time, we have no water, we have no electricity, we have no plan. There is no plan, it's just throw money at it," Dahle said.

Questions submitted from voters also focused on homelessness.

Dahle said, if elected, he would declare a state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis.

"I love San Francisco, used to bring my sons down here before we had our daughter and spend time here because there's so much awesome culture but I don't anymore. San Francisco -- I don't feel safe and I want to help these people get off the streets and I want to help drive crime down in California," Dahle said.

Newsom said he was proud of California's economic growth and low unemployment rate.

"I'm glad that we are providing some $9.6 billion -- no other jurisdiction in American history has ever provided more relief checks. Over $3 billion has already gone out, billions more will be going out through the end of the year to offset these rising costs of inflation," Newsom said.

Dahle said on Monday he's planning to drive a truck across the state and hold rallies to get out the vote before Election Day.

CBS Sacramento

California congressman leads 135 lawmakers in ghost gun letter to Pres. Biden

SACRAMENTO -- California lawmakers are calling on the Biden Administration to crack down on homemade ghost guns by holding manufacturers responsible.It's often easy for anyone to buy gun parts online to piece together an unserialized and untraceable weapon, all the while skirting a background check."They're making firearms and they're shooting and they're killing people," said Congressman Mike Thompson, D-Yolo.Thompson and other representatives led 135 members of Congress in penning a letter to President Joe Biden wanting gun manufacturers held accountable for ghost guns."If you are a danger to yourself or to others, if you're dangerously mentally ill, if you're a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

'You can't help but look at it:' Are campaign text messages effective?

SACRAMENTO — Political organizations are utilizing technology to mobilize voters; CBS13 got answers on how these texts are being sent and whether the medium is effective. When someone registers to vote, information like their name, address, and phone number become publicly available for campaigns to do their outreach. Companies like Political Data, Inc. provide detailed voter information to political organizations. These groups then use targeted messages specifically designed for their different demographics of voters. While snail mail can be a passive way for political organizations to reach voters, the California GOP uses text messages to remind voters of upcoming deadlines. "It's a very high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California carbon emissions fell 9% in pandemic's 1st year

SACRAMENTO -- California's planet-warming emissions dropped nearly 9% in 2020 compared to the year before as pandemic restrictions kept people at home, out of their cars and away from the workplace for much of the year. The data released Wednesday marks California's largest single-year emissions drop and tracks with a similar reduction nationwide. An official cautioned that the data can't be used as a marker for future trends because the pandemic caused unprecedented yet temporary economic changes. "This year will be looked at as an outlier," Steven Cliff, executive officer for the California Air Resources Board, told reporters ahead of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Proposition 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means that licensed tribes or gambling companies could offer online sports betting over the Internet and mobile devices to people 21 years of age and older on non-tribal lands in California. Those offering online sports betting would be required to pay the state a share of sports bets made. A new state unit would be created to regulate online sports betting. New ways to reduce illegal online sports betting would be available.No: A NO vote on this measure means that sports betting would continue to be illegal in California. No changes would be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Proposition 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing tax on personal 30 income over $2 million

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means Taxpayers would pay an additional tax of 1.75 percent on personal income above $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this additional tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention activities.No: A NO vote on this measure means no change would be made to taxes on personal income above $2 million annually. Allocates tax revenues to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. Fiscal Impact: Increased state tax revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $5 billion annually, with the new funding used to support zero-emission vehicle programs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Proposition 31: Referendum on 2020 law that would prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means in-person stores and vending machines could not sell most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers.No: A NO vote on this measure means in-person stores and vending machines could continue to sell flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers, as allowed under other federal, state, and local rules.A "Yes" vote approves, and a "No" vote rejects, a 2020 law prohibiting the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. Fiscal Impact: Decreased state tobacco tax revenues ranging from tens of millions of dollars annually to around $100 million annually  (Source: California's Office Voter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

RSV cases rise as doctors raise concerns over "tripledemic"

SACRAMENTO – Doctors are warning northern Californians about a possible winter surge from several respiratory illnesses known as "tripledemic."While COVID and influenza cases remain low, a spike in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among children on the East Coast is alarming parents.Juan Castro never lets his guard down around his daughter."I'm making sure she's always washing her hands," said Castro, the father of a two-year-old. Doctors say RSV cases arrived in the fall -- earlier in the season than expected in the state.Though, hospital capacity is not on the brink as seen elsewhere in the U.S."We're seeing that increase now,"...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

