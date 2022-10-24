During debate, Newsom vows to finish 4-year term if re-elected

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.

Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state senator Brian Dahle from the village of Bieber in Lassen County. It is the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.

Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after beating back a recall attempt fueled by anger at his pandemic policies — which included the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order. He has barely campaigned in California this year, instead spending money on ads in challenging Republican leaders Florida, Texas -- potential opponents in a presidential election.

The candidates clashed over topics ranging from homelessness and gas prices to abortion rights.

KQED moderator Marisa Lagos asked Newsom whether he would commit to serving all four years of his term if re-elected.

"Yes, I've barely been out of state. I was out of state for a few hours to take on his (Dahle's) party and his leader of his party Donald Trump, who he's a passionate supporter of and what they're doing to democracy and how they're attacking women's right to choose and how they're banning books," Newsom said.

The governor dismissed speculation that he's focused on a presidential run.

Newsom called out Dahle, a farmer who owns a trucking business, for not standing up to Big Oil. Dahle blamed Newsom's policies for high gas prices.

"I know that your friends and the people you run with can afford to live in California but the everyday, middle class Californian is suffering from the policies you put forward. At the same time, we have no water, we have no electricity, we have no plan. There is no plan, it's just throw money at it," Dahle said.

Questions submitted from voters also focused on homelessness.

Dahle said, if elected, he would declare a state of emergency over the fentanyl crisis.

"I love San Francisco, used to bring my sons down here before we had our daughter and spend time here because there's so much awesome culture but I don't anymore. San Francisco -- I don't feel safe and I want to help these people get off the streets and I want to help drive crime down in California," Dahle said.

Newsom said he was proud of California's economic growth and low unemployment rate.

"I'm glad that we are providing some $9.6 billion -- no other jurisdiction in American history has ever provided more relief checks. Over $3 billion has already gone out, billions more will be going out through the end of the year to offset these rising costs of inflation," Newsom said.

Dahle said on Monday he's planning to drive a truck across the state and hold rallies to get out the vote before Election Day.