Ironman California: Competitors compete in the triathlon in Sacramento

Ironman California: Competitors compete in the Sacramento triathlon 02:00

SACRAMENTO – Competitors from around the world arrived in Sacramento for the Ironman triathlon.

A 2.4-mile swim began in the American River, followed by a 112-mile bike course highlighting what makes Sacramento the country's Farm to Fork Capital. From there, it is a full marathon run.

"I think the biggest part of race day is the mental part of the game," said Teresa Campos of Folsom, a triathlete who cheered for her friends from the sidelines on Sunday.

Spectators lined the run course along Discovery Park to motivate their family and friends.

"These people are so inspiring," said Erika Pollner of San Diego, who rooted for her husband.

"We've been watching people. They're all ages. They're all different body shapes, and they are out there, and I love it," she said.

Julien Boulain from Paris, France, had the fastest time of the day in his age group, 35 to 39 years old.

Meanwhile, Liis Rametta of Park City, Utah, finished with a time of 9:33:5 in her age group of 35 to 39 years old.