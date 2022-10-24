ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Ironman California: Competitors compete in the triathlon in Sacramento

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eleqj_0ikCGtfe00

Ironman California: Competitors compete in the Sacramento triathlon 02:00

SACRAMENTO – Competitors from around the world arrived in Sacramento for the Ironman triathlon.

A 2.4-mile swim began in the American River, followed by a 112-mile bike course highlighting what makes Sacramento the country's Farm to Fork Capital. From there, it is a full marathon run.

"I think the biggest part of race day is the mental part of the game," said Teresa Campos of Folsom, a triathlete who cheered for her friends from the sidelines on Sunday.

Spectators lined the run course along Discovery Park to motivate their family and friends.

"These people are so inspiring," said Erika Pollner of San Diego, who rooted for her husband.

"We've been watching people. They're all ages. They're all different body shapes, and they are out there, and I love it," she said.

Julien Boulain from Paris, France, had the fastest time of the day in his age group, 35 to 39 years old.

Meanwhile, Liis Rametta of Park City, Utah, finished with a time of 9:33:5 in her age group of 35 to 39 years old.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Students with disabilities in Roseville area highlighted through unique sports program

ROSEVILLE - Students with disabilities took the field Friday as part of Roseville City School District's Unified Sports Program. It's a day when students with disabilities can put on cleats and compete against other schools in the district.The event is affiliated with the Special Olympics. The program brings together students with and without disabilities for a day of sports. Friday's competition is the first event of four that take place throughout the yearThe goal is to create a more inclusive environment for students with disabilities to play sports while also creating friendships through athletics.More than 400 students competed Friday and the program engages more than 4,000 students throughout the year."All of our students are capable. All of our students are capable of doing awesome cool things and I think these events highlight that," special education teacher Hayden Olhiser said.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Today's Show Info.

Thursday 10/27/22Weavewww.weaveinc.orgInstagram: @weaveinc Chill 'n Grill Wednesday 11:30 -1:30 Lyon Office 8814 Madison Ave. Sacramento www.eventbrite.com/e/lyon-fair-oaks-grill-n-chill-tickets-450693706007 $10 for an amazing bbq dinner, and $10 for a roll of 25 raffle tickets for the incredible raffle.Pet of the WeekSacramento SPCA Same-Day Adoption Appointments Tuesday through Saturday 6201 Florin-Perkins Road Sacramento 916.383.7387www.sspca.orgCommunity Center TransformsHalloween Extravaganza Monday, October 31st, 5pm-8pm Jose P. Rizal Community Center 7320 Florin Mall Drive Sacramento (916) 395-0601 southgaterecandpark.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/SouthgateRecAndPark/ Instagram: www.instagram.com/southgaterecandpark/ Twitter: twitter.com/SacramentoParks Pumpkin EverythingIG @pumpkin.everything https://m.facebook.com/PumpkinEverything FB @pumpkineverything https://www.instagram.com/pumpkin.everything/?fs=e& Leash and Collar 1901 Q Street Sacramento www.leashandcollarsacramento.com   ...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?

DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airbnb boom in Sacramento means extra cash for residents

SACRAMENTO — The short-term rental industry saw a boost after the pandemic; the city's Airbnb listings are growing at a rate that far exceeds Lake Tahoe, San Francisco, and Napa Valley. Events such as Aftershock, GoldenSky, and the Ironman competition brought thousands of tourists to Sacramento who needed a place to stay.Downtown resident Austin Cooper decided to use his extra space to earn a supplemental income; one month after beginning his journey as an Airbnb host, Cooper already sees the return on investment. "I can very thankfully say that it has paid our mortgage this month," Cooper said. AirDNA is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison

It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bane scores 31, Morant 22 as Grizzlies beat Kings 125-110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110 on Thursday night. "Shots are falling," Bane said. "Early on I was getting similar looks and now I kind of got my legs under me and (now) they're falling." Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds for Memphis. Earlier this week, Morant and Bane each scored 38 to help the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn 134-124. "Back-to-back performances show you how good he is," Morant said. "I don't feel like I've got to say it when...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher arrested stemming from 2020 disappearance of teen

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A 61-year-old Sacramento teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen who was reported missing in 2020 and then "inexplicably" turned up about two years later. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday on felony detention...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Deputies say the person hurt in a broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento on Thursday has died. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a two-round ShotSpotter activation along the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Just minutes later, a passerby called to report seeing someone inside a crashed car that appeared to have been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and found one man sitting inside his car that had crashed into a fence. The man had been shot at least once and deputies started life-saving measures before medics arrived. The man was then rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries hours later, the sheriff's office says. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. While they already determined that a car-to-car shooting had occurred, no information about the other vehicle – or what possibly led up to the shooting – has been released. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ribbon cutting for Folsom segment of Capital SouthEast Connector happening Wednesday

FOLSOM – Federal, state and local officials will be celebrating the completion of the Capital SouthEast Connector expressway's Folsom segment on Wednesday.White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been reconstructed into a four-lane expressway.Eventually, the planned 34-mile expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.Other parts of the project that have already been completed include the Grant Line Road-Kammerer Road Interchange, the Union Pacific Railroad-Grant Line Road railroad grade separation, and the Highway 50-Silva Valley Parkway interchange. 
FOLSOM, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

C.K. McClatchy High principal: students targeted by attackers in ski masks off of campus

SACRAMENTO - Parents at C.K. McClatchy High School received a concerning email Friday, warning of recent after-school attacks on students.Male suspects have been seen wearing ski masks before confronting students walking home. Now the school is asking kids to exercise caution. CBS13 got answers on the suspects' patterns and concerns from the school's community.During school hours, C.K. McClatchy High School students are on campus in class but what about after the bell rings? That's when these alleged attacks are taking place – in the after-school hours off of campus property. Sacramento police are investigating the incidents but parents are demanding...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County using Apple AirTags and more to increase election trust

SACRAMENTO — Vote-by-mail is underway as the November election inches closer, and it is not only issues and candidates on voters' minds.Election integrity is center stage following the 2020s presidential election.Out of the more than 800,000 vote-by-mail ballots Sacramento County sent to registered voters, it says about 60,000 came back so far.Many voters told CBS13 they trust the system despite claims of an unfair presidential election in 2020."Well, so far, they haven't proven a damn thing," said Phillip D. Bangs of Citrus Heights.  It was legitimate, said James Wycoff, a Folsom voter. "It's been proven by numerous, numerous investigations from...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction

FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. "Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.No injuries have been reported.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy