Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
And Action! Unique & Abasi’s Old Hollywood Themed Wedding
The Bracy’s Old Hollywood-themed wedding was perfectly planned by the bride herself with fun nods to Tinseltown. The couple first met on social media, but sealed their love story with a little help from Santa and some matching Christmas pajamas! With pops of red, black, white and gold featured prominently in their wedding color story, the colors added bold drama to what would be an unforgettable introduction to the day’s leading lady and her beautiful entourage of bridesmaids in their scene stealing scarlet gowns.
Complimentary Engagement Session and Wedding Photography Giveaway by NAJ Captured
NAJ Captured is giving away a complimentary engagement session and wedding photography services to one lucky MunaLuchi couple!. We are excited to be partnered with MunaCoterie member NAJ Captured to offer this giveaway. Over the next week, you’ll have a chance to enter to win a free engagement session and wedding photography package.
Blooming Summer Wedding in the Hudson Valley
Teasia and Jose tied the knot at their blooming summer wedding at Locust Grove Estate!. The couple met by chance at an Auntie Anne’s in one of their local malls. After seeing Teasia, Jose knew he had to ask her out on a date, but not before freshening up and looking his best.
Charming Summer Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia
Tiana and Kyle celebrated their love (and growing family) with a charming summer wedding in Atlanta, Georgia!. Tiana and Kyle first met at Florida A&M University in their summer calculus course. At first, they didn’t think much of each other, but as time went on they began bumping into one another more and more and began to take notice. One day Kyle decided to send Tiana a friend request on FaceBook and they’ve been talking ever since.
Issue No. 27 (Fall 2022) featuring Actress Aisha Hinds is Live!
Our newest magazine featuring Actress Aisha Hinds and her husband Nigel Walker is live!. In this issue, we are honored to share their profound love story and exclusive wedding photos for what has to be one of the most beautiful weddings we’ve ever seen. Every single detail was produced to perfection.
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey
Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
DWP Congress Bali: A Global Networking Extravaganza
As proud Media partners of this year’s DWP Congress in Bali, we welcome you to revel in the stunning details of this exclusive 3-day event!. The Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress set its sights on Bali for its 8th Annual DWP Congress. From September 27 – 29th, the DWP Congress welcomed over 450 of the worlds biggest celebrity wedding planners, royalty specialists, influencers, and destination wedding experts from 70 countries to Bali for a lavish networking and educational experience. Our very own CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Jacqueline Nwobu, was able to attend the event and loved every moment of it!
Wedding Planning Advice On The Busiest Wedding Day of 2022
Today, October 22, 2022, will be the biggest wedding day of the year. But what exactly makes this date so special? And how do planners navigate the busiest wedding planning season of the year?. To find out, we chatted via email with accomplished New Orleans Event Planner, Delia King, of...
Power Couple Celebrate Engagement At The Howey Mansion In Florida
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26, Jamekia & Austin’s engagement session is a testament to their love and ultimate power couple status with high fashion looks, glam makeup, and gorgeous backdrops. When these two first met at Florida A&M University in 2014, it didn’t take long for...
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
