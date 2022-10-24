Tiana and Kyle celebrated their love (and growing family) with a charming summer wedding in Atlanta, Georgia!. Tiana and Kyle first met at Florida A&M University in their summer calculus course. At first, they didn’t think much of each other, but as time went on they began bumping into one another more and more and began to take notice. One day Kyle decided to send Tiana a friend request on FaceBook and they’ve been talking ever since.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO