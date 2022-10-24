Miami Dolphins’ Familiar Formula Good Enough To Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers – But Not Many Others

Read full article on original website
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
DK Metcalf Injury Update: Will the Seahawks WR Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to monitor ahead of Week 8 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who left last week’s game with a knee injury.
NFL News Mailbag: Which Contenders Will Make Trades and Which Losing Teams Can Make the Playoffs?
Every week, we take questions from our readers for our Friday NFL news mailbag. This week, we’re trying to figure out which teams might bolster their playoff squads with trades, which losing teams can make the playoffs, and which players seem like locks to be traded. To submit questions...
Texans vs. Titans DFS Lineup: Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce, Phillip Dorsett and . . . Chris Conley?
If you’re playing a Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 7, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
ECU vs. BYU FanDuel DFS Picks: Holton Ahlers, C.J. Johnson Are Must-Start Players
MVP (1.5x points): Holton Ahlers, QB, ECU ($15,000) BYU’s passing defense is horrendous right now, and it hasn’t seemed to get any better with the attention to detail coming from head coach Kalani Sitake. He’s essentially acting as the defensive coordinator starting this week, so the jury is still out on any rapid improvements they can make.
Top NFL DFS Lineup for Thursday Night Football: For Buccaneers vs. Ravens, Can We Trust Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews, and Tom Brady?
If you’re playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
The Green Bay Packers Have No Chance Against the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers face off Sunday night, and it probably won’t end well for Green Bay. Buffalo is a double-digit home favorite, and rightfully so. The Packers will be running into a fresh-off-a-bye Bills team, and it may get ugly fast. You can view the...
Jets vs. Patriots DFS Lineup: Top Picks Include Rhamondre Stevenson, Michael Carter, and . . . Garrett Wilson?
If you’re playing a New York Jets vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 8: Are Leonard Fournette and Jonathan Taylor Players To Target?
With Thursday Night Football in the books, it’s time for the fantasy football trade analyzer as we digest what happened last night and look ahead to what we might see on Sunday. It was an intriguing Thursday night, with players on both sides having big games, but who stands out as a potential player to trade for or away?
NFL Inactives Tonight: Are Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards, and Mike Evans Playing During Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football tonight is an interesting matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come home and will try to stop their losing streak when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Let’s take a look at the NFL inactives for the game tonight. What did each team’s final injury report look like on Wednesday, and who is set to be out for this crucial matchup?
Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook: Does He Have Value in Kansas City?
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney in a trade on Thursday, but what does the move do for his fantasy football value? Should fantasy managers be looking to add Toney as he gets a change in scenery away from the New York Giants? Additionally, what impact does this have on the fantasy options in Kansas City and New York?
Should You Start Cade Otton vs. the Ravens? Fantasy Outlook for Buccaneers Tight End
Two Super Bowl hopefuls square off in Week 8’s Thursday Night Football matchup. The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both need to score a win, but we’re more concerned about fantasy football managers adding to their playoff resume. Winning in the margins matters as much as ever as we near the midway point of the season.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Travis Etienne, Wan’Dale Robinson, A.J. Dillon, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 8.
Is Gus Edwards Playing Today vs. Buccaneers? Fantasy Implications for Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill
Thursday night football remains a thorn in the side of fantasy managers. With so little time between games, it’s hard for players to recover from any injuries. Gus Edwards played for the first time since 2020 in Week 7. But on a short week, he drew a questionable tag...
How Many Quarterbacks Will Be Drafted in April?
PFN’s Tony Pauline and Trey Wingo break down some of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft and how players like Kentucky’s Will Levis are climbing draft boards. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet on this...
Is Rashod Bateman Playing Today vs. Buccaneers? Fantasy Impact for Ravens’ WR
The question of is Rashod Bateman playing in Week 8 came to prominence for fantasy football managers on Tuesday when the Baltimore Ravens WR was listed as a union participant due to his foot injury. Let’s examine the latest update regarding Bateman’s injury and the fantasy implications of his status.
2023 NFL Draft Small-School Prospect To Watch: Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land
This week, we head back to the SWAC for the small-school prospect of the week. Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to Tallahassee for a showdown with Isaiah Land and Florida A&M. There’s not much on the line for UAPB except to play the role of spoiler as the home team Rattlers are likely to get a bid for the FCS playoffs. Team rankings aside, this game offers one of the best head-to-head matchups of next-level NFL draft prospects we will see all weekend.
9 Biggest NFL Surprises Before Halloween: Tom Brady Aging, Daniel Jones Thriving, and Geno Smith Ascending
The NFL loves parity. There’s an old saying I constantly heard while working in the Dallas radio market. “It’s an 8-8 league.” And while that is technically, literally, true, there is almost always more concrete evidence of who is good and bad. Instead, 2022 keeps giving us massive NFL surprises.
