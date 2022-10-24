ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Studs and duds from Colts' 19-10 loss to Titans

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBWi2_0ikCFZFR00

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) continued their cycle of taking one step forward and two steps backward in their 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans (4-2) on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

While the defensive side of the ball proved again to be the better unit, the offense continued to be anemic. They were plagued by turnovers and poor efficiency on third downs.

Here are the studs and duds from the Colts’ Week 7 loss.

STUD: DT Grover Stewart

Stewart was a menace against the run all day. Looking at Derrick Henry’s stat line may not appear so. But Henry was held to 94 rushing yards on 27 carries before the final drive of the game when he added 34 rushing yards on three carries to ice the game. Stewart logged 12 tackles (seven) solo and was a massive reason why the Colts held Henry to 3.5 yards per carry leading up to that last drive.

DUD: QB Matt Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du7QH_0ikCFZFR00
Syndication: The Tennessean

There is some blame that falls on the shoulders of the offensive line, but Ryan is doing a poor job of keeping the Colts from hurting themselves. He threw two interceptions in this game, and the Titans wound up scoring 10 points off of them. Ryan now has four games this season with at least two turnovers. The offensive line has been utterly brutal to start the season, but Ryan also needs his share of the blame.

STUD: WR Parris Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358uas_0ikCFZFR00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Our player of the game, Campbell continues to thrive as the Colts work toward using a quick-passing mentality because of the issues across the offensive line. Campbell posted single-game, career-highs in targets (12) and receptions (10) while pacing the offense with 70 receiving yards and a touchdown. Campbell has been playing much more like a No. 2 wide receiver over the last two weeks, and it’s very encouraging to see.

DUD: P Matt Haack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7qo4_0ikCFZFR00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Rarely does a punter land on this list, but Haack was one of the players who struggled the most on Sunday. Four of his five punts landed outside the 20-yard line while his other punt was a touchback. Haack averaged 35.2 yards per punt. The Colts need a better performance from their punter moving forward.

STUD: RB Jonathan Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5AyR_0ikCFZFR00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Though he wound up seeing 17 touches in the game upon his return, it felt like Taylor wasn’t featured like we normally see him. That’s probably because he only had 10 carries in the game. Still, he was efficient, going for 58 rushing yards and adding 27 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Seahawks: 3 reasons for concern in Week 8

The New York Giants will head across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup betweem two of the more surprising teams in the NFL. The Giants are sporting a four-game winning streak after their win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won their last two and sport a 2-1 record at home on the season.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Cowboys to activate LSU linebacker most said wouldn't play in '22

The Dallas Cowboys are making moves that could result in a top defense getting even better. On Tuesday, the club traded for mammoth nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, sending a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for the 340-pound behemoth and a future seventh. The biggest weakness on the NFC’s best scoring defense has been their inability to stop the run. Getting a true run-stuffer who eats space will help, but they’ll also need improved play from their linebacker group.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Problem with Peters? Parsons, Prescott performances picked apart

The Cowboys have added to their defensive ranks, beefing up their interior line via trade and supplementing their practice squad with a free agent signing who’s quite familiar to his coordinator. Those stories led the news Tuesday, even as the reviews from Sunday’s 24-6 over Detroit are still coming in. We’ve got more on how Dak Prescott really performed (not just how he looked) in his return, the backstory on what Dan Quinn told Micah Parsons following the Week 6 loss, and why it’s time to put the Ezekiel Elliott-versus-Tony Pollard debate to bed.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 6 players for Thursday night vs. Ravens

There’s a long list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won’t be playing Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Russell Gage, tight end Cameron Brate, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left guard Luke Goedeke, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting have all been ruled out for Thursday night’s game, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary

The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy