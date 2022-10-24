ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NBC Los Angeles

Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall says rotation is key to Arsenal’s form as they eye WSL history

Arsenal could make Women’s Super League history on Sunday as they chase a new record of 13 consecutive wins when they host West Ham.Jonas Eidevall said after last weekend’s victory over Liverpool that equalling the record Arsenal already jointly held with Manchester City “doesn’t bother me that much”, but it would still be a big marker as the title race takes shape.Arsenal are level on points with Manchester United after four games, with Chelsea also on 12 points having played a game more, and that, rather than the prospect of records, is keeping the pressure on Eidevall’s side.👀 @VivianneMiedema pic.twitter.com/00FqsclOey—...
AFP

Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king

Tens of thousands of people in colourful regalia gathered at a huge soccer stadium in the coastal city of Durban on Saturday to celebrate the official coronation of South Africa's Zulu king. Although the title of king does not bestow executive power, the monarchs wield great moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa's population.
AFP

Taiwan holds first LGBTQ Pride march in two years

Tens of thousands braved downpours in Taiwan on Saturday to celebrate as the island staged its first LGBTQ Pride rally since fully reopening its border. A record crowd of 200,000 joined the 2019 Pride march to celebrate after Taiwan legalised same-sex marriages that year.

