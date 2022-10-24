Read full article on original website
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
The Trail of Death
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter IX: The Trail of Death. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER IX.
Good News Network
2,000-Year-Old Roman Road Uncovered in British Field is Like No Other–And of ‘Global Importance’
Workmen have uncovered a suspected Roman road in a field dating back 2,000 years that could be the only one of its kind in Britain and of ‘world importance.’. Archeologists say the cobbled ford uncovered in Worcestershire could be the finest Roman example of its type in the UK. In fact, the only existing roads in such a state of preservation are found in Pompeii and Rome.
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sister Ship of Famed Warship Vasa Discovered In Swedish Waterway
The long-lost sister ship of the 17th-century warship Vasa has been discovered off the coast of Vaxholm, Sweden. According to the Swedish Museum of Wrecks, Äpplet was located through a joint effort by maritime archaeologists and the country’s Navy. Äpplet was launched in 1629 and constructed by the...
BBC
Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on
The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught. The father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago. He laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
The Merovingians from ancient Gaul were alleged to have Jesus's bloodline
The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
abandonedspaces.com
Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck
Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Chorley care home sorry over TikTok of staff in incontinence pants
A firm which runs a care home has apologised after staff were filmed dancing in incontinence pants. Staff at Chorley's Gillibrand Hall were suspended after the Lancashire Post reported that a video shared on TikTok appeared to show them mocking patients. Century Healthcare said it was "extremely disappointed" by the...
BBC
Sleaford: Referee Michael Grant dies after being hit by football
Tributes have been paid to a respected referee who has died after being struck by a football. Michael Grant had been officiating at a youth match on 19 October at Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford when he was struck by a "stray ball", Boston and District Saturday Football League said.
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Katherine Swynford and the Illicit Affair That Birthed Centuries’ Worth of British Monarchs
“She is my heart’s blood. My life. I want nothing but her.”. So says John of Gaunt in the midst of a three-day bedroom bender with his newly widowed lover Katherine Swynford, as imagined by author Anya Seton in her 1954 historical novel Katherine. Though the details of the...
BBC
Leah Croucher's family say hope is extinguished after body found
Leah Croucher's family said their hopes were "brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways" after her body was found earlier this month. Ms Croucher's remains were discovered in an empty house in Milton Keynes after she went missing aged 19 in 2019. Police have named sex offender Neil...
