The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.

