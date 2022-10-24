ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
SkySports

PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?

With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
SkySports

Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns

Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy