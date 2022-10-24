Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?
With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
SkySports
India Wright: NFL Media six-time Emmy-nominated featured producer talks to Her Huddle about her career evolution
India Wright is a six-time Emmy-nominated features producer for NFL Media with an immense passion for storytelling. Appearing on the latest episode of Her Huddle (available as a podcast below), Wright explained precisely what makes a good story. "It starts with research," she said. "And I'm looking for layers… and a big third act.
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: 14-year-old Regal Encore set for fifth run in Ascot handicap
Regal Encore will be making his fifth appearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday as a 14-year-old. It will be his 16th race at Ascot, where he has won four times and finished placed on another six occasions for Anthony Honeyball. Third in the...
SkySports
Nico Ali Walsh is embracing the legacy of his legendary grandfather Muhammad Ali: 'You can't run from what you're destined to do'
When you are the grandson of Muhammad Ali, they are out to get you. In sparring, in contests, boxers want to make a point when they lay their gloves on you. Nico Ali Walsh has not been mollycoddled as a fighter just because his grandfather was the legendary Muhammad Ali. Quite the reverse.
SkySports
Man City Women stop wearing white shorts due to period concerns
Manchester City Women will no longer wear white shorts as part of their home kit to help players "perform at their highest level" while on their periods. In a joint statement, the club and kit manufacturer Puma announced City would find an alternative colour scheme starting from next season after discussions with the players.
SkySports
Karen Carney, Eni Aluko, Katie Chapman are latest Women's Super League Hall of Fame inductees
Karen Carney, Eni Aluko and Katie Chapman have become the latest inductees into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame. The three England internationals have been recognised for their contribution to the growth of the women's game, both on and off the pitch. They follow in the footsteps of Fara...
Comments / 1