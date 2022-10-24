Read full article on original website
NY-22 candidates clash over abortion, inflation in 1st debate
NY-22 candidates clash over abortion, inflation in 1st debate

Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams debated for the first time in the race for New York's 22nd Congressional District Wednesday afternoon. The Newhouse School of Public Communications hosted the event....
Experts agree Syracuse is primed to become a climate refugee city
Experts agree Syracuse is primed to become a climate refugee city

Yvonne Chu considers Syracuse lucky. Chu, president of the Climate Change Awareness and Action organization in Syracuse, said the city will feel the impacts of climate change like the rest of the world, but on a much milder scale. People living in places projected to be devastated by climate change will need somewhere to go.
Syracuse University should be advocating for women’s rights now more than ever
Syracuse University should be advocating for women's rights now more than ever

Editor's note: This column contains mentions of sexual violence. On June 24th, 2022, Roe v. Wade was overturned and a fundamental right was stolen from the American people. After such a significant event, one may assume that universities would strengthen accessibility to resources and support for students. But Syracuse University has not taken the initiative.
Chancellor Syverud announces SU will have a fall break starting Fall 2023 in USen meeting
Chancellor Syverud announces SU will have a fall break starting Fall 2023 in USen meeting

Syracuse University will offer a fall break starting next year, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced at Wednesday's University Senate meeting. The break, which will last for four days and fall sometime in between...
Syracuse local responsible for ‘1 of the best card collections’
Syracuse local responsible for '1 of the best card collections'

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y.— In The Metropolitan Museum of Art, past a towering Spanish choir screen from the Valladolid cathedral and a Bronze sculpture of Diana, up one floor, accessible by an entirely glass elevator, sits the Mezzanine level of the American wing. Buried deep beyond paintings, vases, furniture and the rest of the 10,000 works of art is a collection of pieces that could fit in the palm of your hand — baseball cards.
Local Notre Dame fans excited for Irish to visit Syracuse
Local Notre Dame fans excited for Irish to visit Syracuse

S — tephen Erwin's earliest memories of Notre Dame football were sitting with his grandpa on Sundays as a little kid, listening to replays on the radio. Dan Hulihan's family rushed home from church to watch the Fighting Irish's highlights before NFL games. "We just were...
Students talk cultural appropriation, representation at ‘My Culture is not Your Costume’
Students talk cultural appropriation, representation at 'My Culture is not Your Costume'

Freshman Joey Mueller remembers one Halloween as a child when people around him dressed in Indigenous costumes. Though those costumes, and many like them, have been common on Halloween, people have increasingly called them out as cultural appropriation.
Syracuse falls in 4 sets to Florida State
Syracuse falls in 4 sets to Florida State

After dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-15, respectively, the Orange found themselves in a close third set, trying to extend the match. Syracuse won the next point, and Riley Hoffman came in to serve.
Syracuse’s 1-1 tie against NC State’s marks 1st winning season in a decade
Syracuse's 1-1 tie against NC State's marks 1st winning season in a decade

Forward Blue Ellis was in control of the ball at the top of the goal box with a pair of defenders following. With her back to the net, she faked to her right and spun around to create a clear line of sight between her and NC State goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta.
Improvement on corner kicks helps Syracuse tie NC State in final game of regular season
Improvement on corner kicks helps Syracuse tie NC State in final game of regular season

Syracuse defender Kate Murphy raised her arm and wiped in a corner kick from the right side of the field to the back post in the fourth minute. As the ball was in the air, Erin Flurey came crashing to the floor after being entangled with NC State defender Jenna Butler.
Reliving Syracuse’s 2008 upset over Notre Dame
Reliving Syracuse's 2008 upset over Notre Dame

T — hree jet drive, X shallow cross. A simple play drawn up in the midst of the 2008 training camp. Nothing special. Syracuse ran it numerous times throughout the season, sometimes with success, other times not so much. The play wouldn't lead the Orange to a national championship, bowl game or winning season. It wouldn't erase a 2-8 record or a one-conference win season.
Beat writers agree on Syracuse returning to the win column against Notre Dame
Beat writers agree on Syracuse returning to the win column against Notre Dame

N — o. 16 Syracuse suffered a heartbreaking loss at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. It led by 11 points at halftime but couldn't score for the rest of the game, resulting in the Orange's first loss of the season. Notre Dame began the season as a potential playoff contender, yet a combination of upsets and inconsistent play have pushed the Fighting Irish outside the rankings and in need of victories in order to achieve bowl eligibility.
No. 4 SU draws Boston College 1-1 with 2nd-half attack
No. 4 SU draws Boston College 1-1 with 2nd-half attack

In the 64th minute, Nathan Opoku slipped in a short through ball for Curt Calov into the 18. Calov couldn't gain possession among a couple Boston College defenders, but Opoku continued his run. Opoku — partially selling — was tripped by CJ Williams, forcing a penalty, which was successfully scored by Jeorgio Kocevski to level the game at 1-1.
Syracuse’s depth allows rotations to be made without drop in play
Syracuse's depth allows rotations to be made without drop in play

Prior to Syracuse's game against Bucknell, Jeorgio Kocevski entered SU Soccer Stadium as a spectator, not a player. He received a suspension for a red card in the Orange's previous match against then-No. 11 Louisville.
Unenforced errors cost Syracuse in its 4-set loss to Florida State
Unenforced errors cost Syracuse in its 4-set loss to Florida State

Florida State's Ava Pitchford tossed the ball up with her right hand and struck it with her left. The hit made a direct beeline toward Syracuse libero Alyssa Bert. Bert looked ready to receive, but at the last second, the ball dipped, arriving at her toes, a little shorter than she expected. Squatting down, Bert's upper body lunged toward the ball and her hands made contact, sending Pitchford's serve hurtling past the sideline for an FSU point. This put the Seminoles up by 10 late in the second set after the Orange had already dropped the first.
N — o. 16 Syracuse returns home to the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday after a 27-21 loss in which the Orange went the entire second half without scoring, blowing an 11-point lead against Clemson. A Notre Dame squad in a down year will be SU's first rebound attempt of the season. The Fighting Irish began the season ranked in the top 10, but fell to No. 2 Ohio State before a stunning upset loss in South Bend to Marshall. They most recently blew out UNLV after losing a close matchup to Stanford.
Syracuse defeats RIT 1-0 for 1st conference win
Syracuse defeats RIT 1-0 for 1st conference win

After Lindsay Maloney received a high-stick penalty with 10:21 remaining in the third period, the Orange earned their third power play of the night. Syracuse marched down the ice and looked as if they were going to have an opportunity to at least get a shot on goal, but RIT's backline stopped them, a common theme of the night.
Lauren Bellefontaine’s early goal enough in Syracuse’s 1-0 win over RIT
Lauren Bellefontaine's early goal enough in Syracuse's 1-0 win over RIT

Lauren Bellfontaine crouched down, staring straight into Hana Solinger's eyes, preparing for a faceoff inside the RIT zone. Bellefontaine's stick was the first to the puck, flicking the puck toward the middle, where Terryn Mozes found a pocket of space.
Jeorgio Kocevski scores Syracuse’s only goal in return from 2-game suspension
Jeorgio Kocevski scores Syracuse's only goal in return from 2-game suspension

Jeorgio Kocevski has his spot. On penalty shots, he aims for the bottom left. Against then-No. 4 Wake Forest, Kocevski scored Syracuse's first goal of its upset win with a penalty kick that went past the Demon Deacons' keeper. Three weeks later against a below-.500 Boston College, Kocevski used his preferred spot to tie the match.
Get spooky on the dance floor at these Halloweekend concerts
Get spooky on the dance floor at these Halloweekend concerts

Funk N Waffles will host Chestnut Grove, a five-piece indie band out of the suburbs of Philadelphia. Their mix of retro pop and rock 'n' roll jam brings fresh vibes to a classic familiar sound. The band will be supported by Kale, a jam band from New Paltz, New York.
