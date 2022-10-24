ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EWN

The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours

Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
coinjournal.net

Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds

Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
bitcoinist.com

New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction

Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
AOL Corp

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2022

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that began as an entertaining joke but has since gone on to see massive gains — and losses. The coin dates back to 2013, when it was first developed by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. The pair named their coin after a comical...
Fortune

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion

With his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter coming to a close, Elon Musk arrived at the social media giant’s headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO shared a video of himself walking into Twitter’s swanky San Francisco offices with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
astaga.com

Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
ValueWalk

Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Meta Stock Plunges, Faces $90 Billion Wipeout, After Grim Q3 Update

Meta Platforms (META) shares look set for their biggest single-day decline in nearly nine months after the social media group posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned that its metaverse division would post deeper net losses over the coming year. Meta said it would "meaningfully" ramp-up investments in Reality Labs,...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…

According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
astaga.com

Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket

Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...

