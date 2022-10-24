Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
EWN
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
coinjournal.net
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
bitcoinist.com
New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction
Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
AOL Corp
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2022
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that began as an entertaining joke but has since gone on to see massive gains — and losses. The coin dates back to 2013, when it was first developed by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. The pair named their coin after a comical...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion
With his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter coming to a close, Elon Musk arrived at the social media giant’s headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO shared a video of himself walking into Twitter’s swanky San Francisco offices with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum As Volatility Spikes
A widely followed trader known for calling this year’s crypto crash is warning that the current market bounce will ultimately turn into a deadly fakeout. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 563,000 Twitter followers that the big wave of short liquidations this week will mark the beginning of a correction to a new leg down for crypto markets.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock because of how much profit Elon Musk's company is making there, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla will behave like a Chinese tech stock for the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley. Up to half of the Elon Musk-run EV maker's profitability comes from China sales, the bank said. Tesla and Chinese tech stocks have both fallen sharply this year as recession fears intensify. Tesla rakes...
ValueWalk
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession
When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
Meta Stock Plunges, Faces $90 Billion Wipeout, After Grim Q3 Update
Meta Platforms (META) shares look set for their biggest single-day decline in nearly nine months after the social media group posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned that its metaverse division would post deeper net losses over the coming year. Meta said it would "meaningfully" ramp-up investments in Reality Labs,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
astaga.com
Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket
Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...
YouTube’s richest creator MrBeast is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation in what could be a massive milestone for influencer-led business
Jimmy Donaldson wants to raise $150 million for his YouTube channels and businesses combined.
Comments / 0