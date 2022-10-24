ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiYSB_0ikCDR7D00

Georgia’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy is causing distress among women denied the procedure and confusion among doctors, an abortion provider testified Monday on the first day of a trial to determine whether the state can continue enforcing the restriction.

Carrie Cwiak, a plaintiff in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law, said women who have learned they are past the time period when abortion is allowed under state law have wondered out loud what they will do next.

“It’s upsetting,” Cwiak, a gynecology professor at the Emory University School of Medicine, said. “It’s emotional.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in the lawsuit, which argues the ban violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” He will then issue a ruling, though he said Monday that it will not happen until after Nov. 8.

Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

Cwiak said the law, however, does not provide clear guidance about when doctors can intervene. The potential penalty for an error is also chilling, she said.

“The fact that the bill has as the consequence criminal prosecution if you have a different interpretation than the legal interpretation, that’s very distressing to physicians,” she said.

Under questioning by Christopher Bartolomucci, an attorney representing the state, Cwiak acknowledged that she did not know of any doctors who had been prosecuted for performing an abortion for a medical emergency. Bartolomucci, in an effort to discredit Cwiak, also raised her previous tweets, including one in which she slammed conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court using an expletive in the context of their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The state attorney general’s office said in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”

“There is a third party involved,” Georgia Solicitor General Stephen Petrany told McBurney.

McBurney pushed back on that argument by raising the hypothetical example of a young girl who is raped by her stepdad and becomes pregnant, but is too afraid to report the crime.

He said he wasn’t sure that the girl’s right to privacy would totally cease to exist.

But he also asked an attorney for the plaintiffs to address the state Legislature’s desire to treat the embryo as a person.

“That’s where I’m wrestling right now,” he said.

The judge heard from two more plaintiffs’ experts, including Whitney Rice, a public health researcher at Emory University who testified that she expects Georgia’s abortion ban to disproportionately harm Black women. The trial will continue Tuesday.

The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements.  Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced Tuesday the union was rescinding its endorsement of Las Vegas […] The post Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Georgia Recorder

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is wrong to suggest that there is a correlation between voter turnout and voter suppression because suppression is about barriers,” she said. “If […] The post Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
97.1 FM Talk

Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race

The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
NEVADA STATE
Gizmodo

Two Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Plead Guilty in Election Robocall Hoax

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman each pleaded guilty to a felony charge of telecommunications fraud in Ohio on Monday. The two right-wing hacks were previously indicted on numerous counts of fraud and bribery by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor over scam robocalls made in Ohio ahead of the 2020 election. The calls targeted phone numbers in predominantly Black neighborhoods and attempted to dissuade mail-in voting.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Nevada Current

‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will begin to see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. Those advantages Democrats gave themselves through political redistricting may come head […] The post ‘Red wave’ and redistricting may play role in Nevada State Senate races appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
WRDW-TV

‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting continues in Georgia, and we are seeing record-breaking turnout in Richmond County. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Arizona Mirror

More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has forwarded four new reports of voter intimidation near ballot drop boxes to state and federal law enforcement, and it is asking the FBI to investigate a death threat sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the state election director. One voter, whose name was redacted from a […] The post More reports of voter intimidation at Valley ballot drop boxes are being referred to prosecutors appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans

Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

886K+
Followers
186K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy