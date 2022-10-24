Read full article on original website
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 28
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
KCBD
Red Raider baseball announces 2023 schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, which features 37 home games. It’s the Red Raiders’ most games in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park since hosting 37 games in 2019 en route to the program’s fourth College World Series appearance.
KCBD
Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is leading the way as the first district in the state of Texas to put into action the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids initiative. The program focuses on keeping drugs off the street and out of the hands of young adults. 3,000 at-home drug disposal kits will be distributed to fans to promote proper disposal of medication.
KCBD
Severe storms possible late today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
KCBD
1 injured in East Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries after being stabbed in the 2600 block of Fir Avenue. LPD received the call at 10:00 p.m. They could not confirm if anyone has been apprehended at this time. The incident is currently under investigation. More information will be provided...
KCBD
Sunshine today, stormy late Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area. Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer...
KCBD
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
KCBD
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
KCBD
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies from injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Kali is very laidback and independent. She does well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Kali is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21. Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”
KCBD
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
KCBD
Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down a number of eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue, causing traffic to be severely impacted.
KCBD
‘Hope and Healing’ to be expressed by WBU choirs during fall concert
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hope and Healing” will be musically expressed Thursday, Oct. 27 when Wayland Baptist University’s School of Creative Arts presents International Choir and Wayland Singers Chorus in concert. The Wayland Baptist University Choirs Fall Concert is set for 7 p.m. in Harral Memorial...
KCBD
UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue and are diverting motorists to the Slide Road exit.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Texas DPS director refuses calls to resign
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD became the first district in the U.S. to implement the Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. Fans receive at-home drug disposal kits which safely destroy unused prescription medicine. Details here: Lubbock ISD leads the way with Friday Night Lights Against Opioids...
KCBD
Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation to host “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Event: Lubbock Auto Auction Charity Foundation - “Caribbean Nights Casino Party”. Location: The Depot Patio, 1718 Avenue E, Lubbock, TX. Endowment for Scholarships, Snack Programs, School Supplies, and to benefit other organizations in the Greater Lubbock Area. For Tickets:. Facebook: @LAACharityFoundation. Stop by the...
KCBD
Day of the Dead a time for celebration, remembering lost loved ones
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is often said everyone has a different view of death. Considering a multitude of ethnic backgrounds, it is no surprise many cultures celebrate those lost in death. Originating in Mexico, Dia De Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a celebration to remember family and friends who have passed.
KCBD
Joyland asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland owners are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects accused of vandalizing the park and causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance photos posted to social media show the suspects attempting to break in through the office door and into the concession. The owners encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement.
