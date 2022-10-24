ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies overturn 5-run deficit, stun Astros in World Series opener

HOUSTON -- While Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto was the offensive hero with a pair of critical extra-base hits, it was the managerial acumen of Rob Thomson combined with an exceptional performance from the Philadelphia bullpen that helped shape a well-rounded effort in World Series Game 1 on Friday. Realmuto clubbed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston this time. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the World Series, though he retired the final six batters he faced and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit — and won 6-5 after J.T. Realmuto led off the 10th inning with his third homer this postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 6, Houston 5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Houston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Peña (1), Bregman (1). HR_Realmuto (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB_Schwarber (1), Altuve (1). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Nola41-365525. Alvarado100001. Eflin11-310010. Suárez2-310001. Domínguez W,1-012-310003. Robertson S,1-1110012. Houston. Verlander565525. Abreu12-310023. Neris1-300001. Montero100001. Pressly100001. Garcia L,0-12-321100. Stanek1-300010. Alvarado...
HOUSTON, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Friday's Major League Linescores

Nola, Alvarado (5), Eflin (6), Suárez (7), Domínguez (8), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Verlander, Abreu (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Garcia (10), Stanek (10) and Maldonado, Vázquez. W_Domínguez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1). Houston, Tucker (2).
WFMZ-TV Online

Fans root for Phillies in Berks during start of World Series

WYOMISSING, Pa. - There were cheers of support for the home team during game one of the World Series at a home in Berks County. Rob Mest says "Phillies fans only, or else you're not welcome," when visiting his man cave in Blandon. "There's no better place unless you are...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy