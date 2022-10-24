Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Underground bunker found in Waddell, Arizona
Storms in the East valley has left many homes with debris in their yards and uprooted trees for some residents. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into the area. Procession for Yavapai County deputy shot, killed in line of duty. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 23...
AZFamily
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding
Fans filled the temporary arena, with most saying it was much smaller than they were used to. Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but...
AZFamily
Soccer coach helps save grandmother after being hit by stray bullet in Phoenix park
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 4...
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Bell Bank Park in Mesa defaults on its loan
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by...
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
AZFamily
The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive
Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. Tonight's jackpot has climbed to around 700 million dollars!. Parents warned of toxic Halloween makeup. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Face painting, makeup and hair...
AZFamily
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Rainbow colored fentanyl recovered for the first time by Phoenix police
Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Goodell surprise kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee present $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football, enough for one year. Surveillace photos show possible suspect after...
AZFamily
Domestic violence suspect killed in shootout with Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a domestic violence suspect is dead after Tempe officers shot him in a Mesa neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police say that just before 1 p.m., Tempe officers were called out near Rural and Guadalupe roads for reports of an aggravated assault. Officers arrived and found a 40-year-old woman with “significant injuries,” investigators said. The woman told police her boyfriend, 41-year-old Breen Reiss, got into a fight while he and another person were driving around the area for their pool cleaning business.
AZFamily
Woman injured after shooting in El Mirage; suspect in custody
Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. Election Deadline: Friday is last day to request a ballot in the mail. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Forty new early voting locations...
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
AZFamily
Phoenix announces pay increase for workers to help with bulk trash pickup problem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the City of Phoenix struggling to pick up bulk trash due to staffing issues, officials are offering more money for certain workers. Starting Nov. 26, any City of Phoenix employee who has a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver will receive an additional $3 per hour. That’s on top of a hiring incentive of $2,500 for new solid waste equipment operators and $3,000 for current SWEOs. Officials also note that it offers a solid waste equipment operator apprenticeship program, which they say is the first of its kind. Using on-the-job training and instruction, workers can learn to obtain their CDL license and use those skills to further their careers. They say most of these delays are caused by the mainly nationwide shortage of CDL operators.
AZFamily
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
AZFamily
Suspect behind Hobbs’ campaign break-in may have been squatting at nearby office building
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of breaking into Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters may have been squatting in a nearby office building for the past week. The burglary at Hobbs’ office is making national headlines, and it doesn’t seem to have been politically motivated. Surveillance video...
AZFamily
“His actions were irresponsible”: Mesa family wants teen tried as an adult after killing woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from the family of 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who was shot and killed by a teenager who police say was playing with a gun. This happened on Monday afternoon at the entrance of the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Her father tragically found...
Comments / 0