Barcelona Joins Boycott of Qatar World Cup, Will Not Host Public Viewings
Barcelona won’t offer public viewing venues to watch Spain’s games during next month’s World Cup in Qatar after its mayor said her city doesn’t support holding the soccer tournament in a “dictatorship.”. Spanish news agency EFE reports that Barcelona mayor Ada Colau rejected a request,...
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
Australia says four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country
Jonas Eidevall says rotation is key to Arsenal’s form as they eye WSL history
Arsenal could make Women’s Super League history on Sunday as they chase a new record of 13 consecutive wins when they host West Ham.Jonas Eidevall said after last weekend’s victory over Liverpool that equalling the record Arsenal already jointly held with Manchester City “doesn’t bother me that much”, but it would still be a big marker as the title race takes shape.Arsenal are level on points with Manchester United after four games, with Chelsea also on 12 points having played a game more, and that, rather than the prospect of records, is keeping the pressure on Eidevall’s side.👀 @VivianneMiedema pic.twitter.com/00FqsclOey—...
Taiwan holds first LGBTQ Pride march in two years
Tens of thousands braved downpours in Taiwan on Saturday to celebrate as the island staged its first LGBTQ Pride rally since fully reopening its border. A record crowd of 200,000 joined the 2019 Pride march to celebrate after Taiwan legalised same-sex marriages that year.
