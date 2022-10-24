Arsenal could make Women’s Super League history on Sunday as they chase a new record of 13 consecutive wins when they host West Ham.Jonas Eidevall said after last weekend’s victory over Liverpool that equalling the record Arsenal already jointly held with Manchester City “doesn’t bother me that much”, but it would still be a big marker as the title race takes shape.Arsenal are level on points with Manchester United after four games, with Chelsea also on 12 points having played a game more, and that, rather than the prospect of records, is keeping the pressure on Eidevall’s side.👀 @VivianneMiedema pic.twitter.com/00FqsclOey—...

