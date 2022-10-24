Effective: 2022-10-27 02:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO